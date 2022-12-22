An early gift: Two Racine restaurants receive funding through city grant

RACINE — Two area restaurants are getting a bit of a boost as part of the West Racine Business Recovery Program.

Dean Roushia, of Yuni’s Restaurant, 5104 Washington Ave., and Amy and Feng Chen, of Tony Chen’s Restaurant, 4700 Washington Ave., each received a grant to help stabilize their businesses.

Mayor Cory Mason was on hand and encouraged locals to support small businesses whenever possible during the holiday season and all year long.

“We proposed this program to help small businesses bounce back from the pandemic and construction on Washington Avenue,” Mason said. “Our small businesses are such an important part of our community.”

The West Racine Business Recovery Program grant was created in November 2021 to assist those business owners with an address along Washington Avenue from West Boulevard to the east and the city boundary to the west.

A total of $290,000 in ARPA funding was designated for the West Racine Business Recovery Program.

Legacy Redevelopment Corporation facilitated the grants on behalf of the city. The grants were in the amount of $10,000.

The application period closed on December 9 as funds had to be distributed by year’s end.

The grant was intended to cover a wide range of small business expenses, including payroll, inventory expenses, equipment purchases and rent/mortgage.

Round one recipients were: Life Force Chiropractic, Molbeck’s Health and Spice Shop, Nissi’s Cake Room, Avenue Pet Shoppe, Wilson’s Coffee & Tea, Gold Bear Trading Company, Wegner Vision Clinic, DeRango’s, Bob’s Barber Shop, Infusino’s Pizzeria.

Round two recipients were: Sports Nutrition King, Martinizing Racine, Midwest Embroidery, Servantez Law, Gyro Express, Ekman Automotive, and Larsen Bakery.

Round three recipients were: Legendary Comics, Diane Davis Insurance Agency, Captain’s Chair, Profile’s Hair Design, X & S Beauty Bar, Stu’s Auto, Good Value Pharmacy, and SCORES.

Round four and five: Ayras Liquor and Cigar, Tony Chen’s and Yuni’s Café.

