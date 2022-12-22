An early gift: Two Racine restaurants receive funding through city grant

Amy Chen, Mayor Cory Mason, and Feng Chen in front of Tony Chen's Restaurant on Washington Avenue. The Chen's received a grant from the city to help offset the losses suffered during the COVID 19 pandemic, and the road construction project that was in front of their store.
Mayor Cory Mason is shown with Dean Roushia, of Yuni's Cafe on Washington Avenue, who has received a grant from the city to offset the losses sustained during the pandemic and the lengthy construction project in front of his restaurant.
RACINE — Two area restaurants are getting a bit of a boost as part of the West Racine Business Recovery Program.
Dean Roushia, of Yuni’s Restaurant, 5104 Washington Ave., and Amy and Feng Chen, of Tony Chen’s Restaurant, 4700 Washington Ave., each received a grant to help stabilize their businesses.
Mayor Cory Mason was on hand and encouraged locals to support small businesses whenever possible during the holiday season and all year long.
“We proposed this program to help small businesses bounce back from the pandemic and construction on Washington Avenue,” Mason said. “Our small businesses are such an important part of our community.”
The West Racine Business Recovery Program grant was created in November 2021 to assist those business owners with an address along Washington Avenue from West Boulevard to the east and the city boundary to the west.
Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.
