RACINE — Dripping wet, Racine Police Department Officer Travis Brady jokingly told Wadewitz Elementary School students there were piranhas in the dunk tank he was standing in.

He said he wanted to be silly because he knew the students and knew they couldn’t see into the dark tank.

Officers being submerged briefly underwater at the school, 2700 Yout St., on Monday afternoon welcomed getting dunked — and not only because temperatures were in the mid-70s that day. The officers also were promoting literacy.

Students who read for the most minutes in kindergarten through fifth grade at Wadewitz Elementary School got to Dunk A Cop in a water tank on the lawn outside the school.

Five students from each of the 20 participating classes attempted to Dunk A Cop in three throws or less. If the five students failed to dunk a cop, the next two runners-up got a turn.

The top two classes that read for the most minutes received an extra treat —freezer pops.

The students read for 13,090 minutes from May 15-31. About 175 students read each week and completed 3,423 stories.

The event was led by Brady of the Community Oriented Policing House at 2437 Anthony Lane, but participation was open to the entire RPD.

Thirty-two Racine Police Department members read to students in classrooms for 500 minutes. Participants ranged from Chief Maurice Robinson to police cadets.

Nine officers volunteered to be dunked.

Brady said the idea was to encourage reading.

“Reading is a huge barrier. The more we can break down those barriers now and in the future, the more they will be set up for success,” Brady said. “We will stop at nothing to make sure they’re successful.”

According to the Department of Justice, more than 70% of inmates in America’s prisons cannot read above a fourth grade level.

The National Assessment of Adult Literacy said two-thirds of students who cannot read proficiently by the end of fourth grade are expected to end up in jail or on welfare.

Another goal was to foster better relationships between RPD and students.

The children get to meet officers and and interact with them in a social setting, rather than associating law enforcement only with emergency, serious or negative situations, Brady said.

Officer Emily Draves read to students and also got dunked.

“I really enjoy the positive interactions like this,” she said.

Her mother is a teacher, and literacy and reading are important to her.

And getting dunked Monday afternoon?

“It felt nice. It was refreshing,” she said. “It’s a hot day, man.”

Wadewitz fifth grade dual language teacher Maria Soto said she was very proud of her class.

“They really enjoyed reading with the cops,” Soto said. “They were able to ask questions and work together.”

Wadewitz Elementary School Directing Principal Donald Katzer said that when Brady proposed Dunk A Cop, it was a “no-brainer,” and easy yes.

Katzer said the contest got students excited about reading.

“Anytime we can incorporate a competition into reading and learning, that’s a huge win,” Katzer said. “It strengthened the relationship with police and community members. The kids enjoy it. The families embraced it. Hopefully we can do this again in the future.”

Wadewitz Elementary School students dunk Racine Police Department officers, in photos Wadewitz Elementary School students dunk RPD Officer Bennett Thill Throwing Dunked Dunking Cheers High five Throwing it hard Getting ready Lining up the shot Lining up the shot Cheering on the class Throwing Coaching Lining up the shot Dip Gearing up Laughing Dip Dunked Gearing up Making a splash Speaking to students High five through the screen