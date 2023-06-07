RACINE — Dripping wet with water, Racine Police Department Officer Travis Brady jokingly told Wadewitz Elementary School students there were piranhas in the dunk tank he stood in.

He told The Journal Times he wanted to be silly because he knew the students and knew they couldn’t see into the dark tank.

Officers being submerged briefly underwater at the school, 2700 Yout St., Racine, on Monday afternoon welcomed getting dunked — not only because of the warm weather, with temperatures in the mid-70s that day. The officers also were promoting literacy.

Students who read for the most minutes in kindergarten through fifth grade at Wadewitz Elementary School got to Dunk A Cop for the first time ever.

A water dunk tank was set up on the lawn outside the school Monday.

Five students who were the top readers in each of the 20 participating classes were selected to attempt to Dunk A Cop in three throws or less. If the five students failed to dunk a cop, the next two runner ups got a shot.

The top two classes that read for the most minutes got an extra treat of freezer pops.

The school read for a total of 13,090 minutes during the contest, which spanned from May 15 to 31. About 175 students read per week and the total number of stories read was 3,423.

The event was led by Brady of the Community Oriented Policing House at 2437 Anthony Lane, but participation was open to the entire RPD.

Thirty-two Racine Police Department members read to students in classrooms for 500 minutes. The members reading spanned from the highest rank, Chief Maurice Robinson, to the lowest rank, police cadets.

Nine officers volunteered to be dunked.

Brady said the idea was to encourage students reading at a young age so they can get good grades in school and quality for jobs later in life.

“Reading is a huge barrier. The more we can break down those barriers now and in the future, the more they will be set up for success,” Brady said. “We will stop at nothing to make sure they’re successful.”

According to the Department of Justice, more than 70% of inmates in America’s prisons cannot read above a fourth grade level.

The National Assessment of Adult Literacy said 2/3 of students who cannot read proficiently by the end of fourth grade are expected to end up in jail or on welfare.

In addition, another goal behind the efforts was to form better relationships between the RPD and students. Students can meet officers and look up to them rather than associating the officers with an emergency, serious or negative situation in Racine, Brady said.

Officer Emily Draves participated in both reading to students and getting dunked.

“I really enjoy the positive interactions like this,” she said.

Her mother is a teacher, and literacy and reading is important to her, she said.

And getting dunked Monday afternoon?

“It felt nice. It was refreshing,” she said. “It’s a hot day, man.”

Wadewitz fifth grade dual language teacher Maria Soto said her class did well and she was very proud. She said it encouraged her students to read “a little bit” more even though students had some struggles.

“They really enjoyed reading with the cops,” Soto said. “They were able to ask questions and work together.”

Wadewitz Elementary School Directing Principal Donald Katzer said when Brady approached him with the Dunk A Cop idea, it was a “no-brainer,” an easy yes.

Katzer said the reading contest efforts ended up being successful on “so many levels.”

The students got excited about reading, the RPD got involved in the classroom and in the dunk tank.

“Anytime we can incorporate a competition into reading and learning, that’s a huge win,” Katzer said. “It strengthened the relationship with police and community members. The kids enjoy it. The families embraced it. Hopefully we can do this again in the future.”

Wadewitz Elementary School students dunk Racine Police Department officers, in photos Wadewitz Elementary School students dunk RPD Officer Bennett Thill Throwing Dunked Dunking Cheers High five Throwing it hard Getting ready Lining up the shot Lining up the shot Cheering on the class Throwing Coaching Lining up the shot Dip Gearing up Laughing Dip Dunked Gearing up Making a splash Speaking to students High five through the screen