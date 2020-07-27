An afternoon on the road with a Racine County Sheriff's deputy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Deputy Steve Storm doesn’t watch the news at all. He finds it to be too negative. “I’m a happy guy,” he told me when I did a ride-along with him in his squad car Wednesday afternoon. He doesn’t want to face the negativity that virtually every news outlet is criticized for.

When the TV is on in his western Racine County home, where he lives with his wife and kids near where he grew up, it’s usually cartoons and Disney movies.

In recent weeks, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has been extending offers for journalists and legislators to ride along with its law enforcement officers.

They’re actively trying to get the community to better understand what they do, day in and day out, even if it’s only giving a slice of insight.

A few local legislators and I have taken them up on the offer.

I wasn’t able to get out of the car for safety reasons. If there had been a domestic violence call — the situations when tensions tend to be highest and are most likely to turn violent — I would have had to stay in the vehicle.