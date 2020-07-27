An afternoon on the road with a Racine County Sheriff's deputy

RACINE COUNTY — Deputy Steve Storm doesn’t watch the news at all. He finds it to be too negative. “I’m a happy guy,” he told me when I did a ride-along with him in his squad car Wednesday afternoon. He doesn’t want to face the negativity that virtually every news outlet is criticized for.
When the TV is on in his western Racine County home, where he lives with his wife and kids near where he grew up, it’s usually cartoons and Disney movies.
In recent weeks, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office has been extending offers for journalists and legislators to ride along with its law enforcement officers.
They’re actively trying to get the community to better understand what they do, day in and day out, even if it’s only giving a slice of insight.
A few local legislators and I have taken them up on the offer.
I wasn’t able to get out of the car for safety reasons. If there had been a domestic violence call — the situations when tensions tend to be highest and are most likely to turn violent — I would have had to stay in the vehicle.
Storm told me he was somewhat disappointed about that, even if it made sense for safety reasons. I wasn’t able to directly witness how he interacted with the people he pulled over for speeding; or how he spoke with the two people who got pulled over on the Interstate and had a gun, marijuana and an electronic control device in their car, despite both already having felonies on their records.
Depersonalized interaction
The deputies who made that stop (we were the third car on scene) appeared to be chatting candidly with the two arrestees, as if they were talking about the ballgame last night or what they were going to have for dinner, even though in truth the deputies were bringing them to jail.
Storm says that’s normal. They’re trained to depersonalize the interaction, to do their best to make sure arrests aren’t personal, that they’re just there to enforce the laws and inform the suspects of why they were being cuffed.
I wore a protective vest the whole time. Having never worn one before, I was surprised by how light it was — easier to wear than a winter jacket. Storm told me “it should” protect against small-arms fire, but isn’t all that protective against rifles and other larger firearms. I joked that I hope we don’t run into any of that. He agreed.
The vest Storm wore was virtually identical to the one I had in terms of protection. But Storm’s was covered with clips and pockets and straps to carry most of his equipment, like his cell phone and his body camera that automatically activates whenever his sirens are activated or he draws a weapon from his waistband.
The thing I found most enlightening was how constantly these deputies think about danger. When you’re in driver’s ed, which was only eight years ago for my 24-year-old self, you’re taught to be aware of everything in the car and outside of it. You need to check your blind spots, of cars speeding toward you or slamming on the breaks ahead of you, to make sure not to miss your exit while fiddling with the radio.
For law enforcement officers, those needs are compounded. Storm referred to it as “maintaining situational awareness” and “three dimensions of awareness,” with the three dimensions being:
- What’s going on inside the squad car.
What’s going on around the squad.
What’s going on with other law enforcement in the area, on the road and over the radio.
Rise in targeted attacks
Storm said he’s constantly checking the rear-view mirror and the sides of his squad to see if there’s someone approaching. One of the first things he said to me, right before I got my vest, was how targeted attacks against law enforcement officers are up. Those stories remind him of the seemingly constant danger law enforcement officers face.
Reports nationwide have shown rises in targeted attacks and ambushes against police in recent years.
In February, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall blamed rising anti-police sentiments for seven law enforcement deaths in the state across 13 months, a record number of deaths in such a short time. That was even before George Floyd was killed in April, sparking protests across the country, many of which have lifted anti-law enforcement statements to a higher platform and during which hundreds of law enforcement officers have been injured and at least one was killed.
Before we even left the Sheriff’s substation on Washington Avenue, Storm mentioned the case when an armed man shot two on-duty New York Police Department officers unprovoked inside their marked police van in February.
Racine County deputies don’t take their squad cars home anymore after someone made a threat against officers’ homes. That means Storm has an extra level of prep he has to do before and after every shift to unload and reload his equipment, but it’s worth it to know his family is safer without a squad car parked in his driveway.
Wary of all interactions
During my ride-along, one guy, a construction worker, did approach the squad while we were stopped at a park-and-ride. Storm and the guy chatted politely. The man’s question was answered, but Storm did seem to tense up a bit. He’s been trained that, whenever you interact with the public, be wary. You never know who’s going to snap or who’s planning something nefarious.
Just the day before, Storm had been involved in an OWI arrest. Everything was going fine, the man admitted what he had done, but started getting defensive when he was taken to the substation for a breath test.
Working second shift, from 2-10 or 3-11 p.m., he’s pretty much always doing something. In the just 3¼ hours we were on the road together, Storm made three traffics stops in addition to clearing debris from a road, him taking extra time to talk to me, and assisting with the Interstate arrest.
- The first stop, when Storm pulled over a vehicle that had been speeding, the family inside got let off with a warning because his computer glitched. Storm didn’t want to keep them waiting for minutes on end waiting for his creaky Toughbook laptop to reconnect.
- The second stop ended with a warning after two young men in a work van attested that they were only going 2 mph over the speed limit, even though Storm’s radar showed they were going 17 mph over.
- The computer was working better by the third stop, when a man driving a Cadillac was caught speeding while on his way home from the golf course. He got ticketed.
Between the first and second stops, we got stuck with the boring job of waiting for a tow truck for about 45 minutes. That was after the couple was caught with marijuana and a gun on the Interstate. The first two deputies on scene took the suspects to jail. But law enforcement can’t leave a vehicle parked on the Interstate — it’s too dangerous. So someone (Storm and I) had to wait for the tow to show up.
“Sometimes you’re going to domestic violence calls … sometimes you’re waiting for tow trucks,” Storm said while we twiddled our thumbs and talked about music.
Never a day where nothing happens
He laughed when I asked if there was ever a day when nothing happens — there isn’t. It seemed like we would sit alongside a highway for maybe 2 minutes before a speeder drove past.
That’s something that state Rep. Bob Wittke, R-Wind Point, told me he was surprised by when he did three ride-alongs with the Sheriff’s Office over the past couple weeks — how many bad drivers there are on the road.
For 13 years, Storm was a firefighter/paramedic. Before he joined the Sheriff’s Office, he was the medic for the Racine County Sheriff’s SWAT team, a team he now serves on as an armed member.
Like so many other law enforcement officers nationwide, Storm said the reason he joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2017 was because “I want to make my community safer for myself and my family.”
Storm said that with every warning and citation he writes up for every bad driver, he believes he is making his community safer.
I’m reminded of the time I was in college and was caught going 24 mph over the speed limit on the interstate in rural Iowa. The State Patrol officer who pulled me over reminded me the faster I go, the more likely I am to die. I was just trying to get home for spring break to be with my family. If I had clipped another vehicle or hit a deer or slid off the road while driving at that speed, I may never have seen my family again.
I changed my driving habits after that, even if I still am a bit of a leadfoot. The ticket, and the threat of me losing my license, made me a safer citizen.
