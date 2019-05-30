STURTEVANT — The Sturtevant Village Board has decided to award a contract for the sandblasting and repainting of the Amtrak depot’s pedestrian bridge.
Jeff Seitz, village engineer and Department of Public Works director, explained the situation to village trustees Tuesday evening: “The structural steel needs to be sandblasted and recoated or in a few years it’s going to be failing, and then we’d have a much larger project to do.”
STURTEVANT — The Milwaukee to Chicago Amtrak Hiawatha trains, which stop in Sturtevant, served an all-time record of more than 858,000 passeng…
“If we don’t do it,” Seitz added, “that steel is going to fail, just like it did on the shelters. Then we’ve got to replace the bridge.”
Seitz said he put the job out for bids six to eight weeks ago and received no bids. A second attempt netted two bids, widely divergent in amount. Trustees agreed with Seitz’s recommendation to award the job to Thomas A. Mason Co. of Milwaukee at a cost of $179,533, although the village will be paying for less than one-fifth of that price.
It will forego the $414,500 bid from TMI Coatings of St. Paul, Minnesota.
Amtrak would be expected to pay 85 percent of the project costs for the depot at 9900 E. Exploration Court, according to its lease agreement with the village, Seitz said.
Mason just finished doing the Amtrak bridge in Milwaukee, Seitz noted.
Sturtevant Trustee Dan Moore, a commercial/industrial painting contractor, said he chose not to bid on the project because of his village role.
“It’s a real unique project,” Seitz said. “You can’t really use scaffolding; you almost have to use aerial lifts. We have to have a flagman out there; every time a train is within five minutes they have to get down, they have to move out of the way. And then the train goes by and they resume work.”
Mason plans to do the job at night when fewer trains are running, Seitz said, to avoid some of those complications.
In addition to the contractor’s work, Seitz said, the village will also have to pay Canadian Pacific Railroad flagging costs, which are estimated to be approximately $10,000.
Mason estimates the work will take about four weeks, Seitz said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.