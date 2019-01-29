STURTEVANT — Extreme weather conditions and an abundance of caution have led Amtrak to cancel all trains to and from Chicago for Wednesday, Jan. 30, including short-distance corridor trains and long-distance overnight trains, the rail carrier and Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced late Tuesday.
The cancellation includes the Hiawatha trains that stop at the Sturtevant Depot, the DOT announced.
Short-distance services are also canceled on Thursday, Jan. 31, and most long-distance services to or from Chicago are also not expected originate on Jan. 31.
Amtrak typically operates 55 trains daily to and from the Chicago hub. Those trains that originated on Tuesday, Jan. 29, or previously will complete their trips to or from Chicago.
Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or the rail carrier’s smartphone apps.
Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak said it will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling the carrier’s reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.
Customers with travel plans can review refund information on Amtrak.com. Service alerts, passenger notices and other announcements are posted at Amtrak.com/Alerts.
Amtrak officials said they regret any inconvenience caused by the cancellations and said that information is subject to change as conditions warrant.
