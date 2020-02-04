Amount of federal grant money for veterans cemeteries could double if new bill passes

UNION GROVE — More than 16,000 veterans and their family members have been laid to rest at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in the Town of Dover since it was established in 1998. With about 1,000 more interments per year, it is considered the fifth-busiest state cemetery in the U.S.

With veterans from the Vietnam War and other 20th Century conflicts aging, Congress is keeping an eye on, and working on, making sure these state-run veterans cemeteries can continue to be sustainable.

“When that time comes for us to rest in the fellowship of those who went before us, it is great to see that we are doing everything we possibly can to honor our service as they lay us to rest,” said Sgt. Zachary Zdroik, a Marine who serves as Racine County’s veterans service officer. “I think I can speak for most of us (veterans), but even after our time in the military comes to an end, our service does not.”