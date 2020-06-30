Amos Los Tacos exploring outdoor dining

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — COVID-19 is pushing businesses to be creative, and that includes Amos Los Tacos at 230 Main St. in Downtown Racine.

Amos, which is owned by Rick Onyon of Butcher and Barrel, had the bad luck of opening shortly before the pandemic spread to Wisconsin, resulting in a shutdown of restaurants and taverns statewide.

While those particular restrictions have been lifted, polls show that the majority of the general public is still wary of resuming activities, such as dining out at restaurants.

In order to give patrons a little more breathing room, Onyon has applied to set up tables out on the sidewalk outside the restaurant and to set some up on the grass on Main Street outside the Shoop Parking Ramp.

City Clerk Tara Coolidge said Onyon’s application for the sidewalk cafe outside Amos Los Tacos was approved but because of a technicality, the request for the grassy area outside Shoop is making its way through the approval process with the City Council.

Blue skies, green grass

The application for adding seating in front of Shoop Parking Ramp, 226 Main St., had to go before the Public Works and Services Committee.