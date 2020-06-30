Amos Los Tacos exploring outdoor dining

RACINE — COVID-19 is pushing businesses to be creative, and that includes Amos Los Tacos at 230 Main St. in Downtown Racine.
Amos, which is owned by Rick Onyon of Butcher and Barrel, had the bad luck of opening shortly before the pandemic spread to Wisconsin, resulting in a shutdown of restaurants and taverns statewide.
While those particular restrictions have been lifted, polls show that the majority of the general public is still wary of resuming activities, such as dining out at restaurants.
In order to give patrons a little more breathing room, Onyon has applied to set up tables out on the sidewalk outside the restaurant and to set some up on the grass on Main Street outside the Shoop Parking Ramp.
City Clerk Tara Coolidge said Onyon’s application for the sidewalk cafe outside Amos Los Tacos was approved but because of a technicality, the request for the grassy area outside Shoop is making its way through the approval process with the City Council.
Blue skies, green grass
The application for adding seating in front of Shoop Parking Ramp, 226 Main St., had to go before the Public Works and Services Committee.
Public Works Commissioner John Rooney said the application was for six tables on the patch of grass between the Main Street pedestrian entrance to the ramp and a railing over a lower entrance. Rooney said the Public Works Department and the Transit and Parking Department had no objections to the request, “provided they restore it to the condition it is in and hold city harmless.”
Alderman Henry Perez of the 12th District asked if this was an unusual request. Rooney said that it was but with the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has taken steps to give businesses more flexibility, such as waiving fees for setting up outdoor dining.
Alderman Jeff Coe of the 1st District, which includes Downtown, spoke in support of the proposal, saying he believed it “added value to the area.”
The Public Works Committee voted unanimously to send the proposal to the City Council with a recommendation to approve. The next City Council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on July 21.
Sidewalk cafe applications have to be submitted to the City Clerk’s office, which then passes it to City Development for approval. This year’s fees have been waived due to COVID-19.
So far, in addition to Amos Los Tacos, Coolidge said the city has approved applications from Salute’s Italian Restaurant, 314 Main St.; Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St.; and Carriage House Liquor Co., 220 State St. Coolidge said that another four applications from businesses are pending approval.
