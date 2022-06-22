America's largest competitive road cycling series speeds through Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — On a warm, cloudless and breezy Wednesday afternoon, world-class cyclists raced through the streets of Mount Pleasant.

They were taking part in the “Tour of America’s Dairyland,” the largest competitive road cycling series in the United States. It was the first time the annual event has come to Racine County.

The races in Mount Pleasant were day seven of the 11-day competition.

Cyclists raced a rectangular lap around Braun Road, 105th Street, Highway KR and Wisconn Valley Way.

An Olympic medalist was one of the competitors.

Jennifer Valente won gold in the omnium at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which were held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An omnium is a multi-part race often considered the cycling world’s equivalent of track and field’s decathlon or heptathlon.

Valente competed in the Wisconsin-based event about 10 years ago and was excited to try it again. She mainly competes indoors and said road races require a different skill set.

“I’m primarily a track rider, so this is a different discipline for me,” Valente said. “It’s outside of my wheelhouse.”

Valente said the event served as a nice change of pace for her before a world championship competition this fall.

“This is adding something in when there’s a down period,” Valente said. “You can get a lot of good racing in a short amount of time, and it’s a good week to spend with teammates and try different things in each different race.”

The course was just over 5 miles long, and racers completed between two and seven laps of the rectangular course — depending on age and skill level. There were nine races total, starting with a competition that featured kids as young as age 9.

A crash during the women’s professional race hindered several bikers for a few minutes, but all eventually recovered and kept riding.

Most of the other courses in the 11-day event have much shorter laps, usually around one mile, and often take place in more populated areas. That meant Wednesday’s race had fewer turns and the potential for quick times.

“This is the odd one out for the whole Dairyland tour series,” Valente said. “It definitely changes how you race … This is something totally different.”

Cyclists PJ Cavoto, Jose Rodriguez and Sabin West are from the Chicagoland area and competed Wednesday in the masters race, which is for ages 40 and over. They said it was a fast, windy course with plenty of straightaways.

“It was more like time trials,” West said.

Valente is one of the members of a team of professional cyclists. Sofía Arreola and Marlies Mejías raced Wednesday with Valente. Valente said the best aspect of the event has been getting to know her teammates. She might even learn a new skill.

“They’re debating whether or not they’re going to teach me how to dance,” Valente said. “It’s not just biking. It’s a good time.”

There was a festive, communal atmosphere among spectators Wednesday afternoon, which Valente said is one of the best parts of the event.

“You don’t have to know anything about cycling to enjoy a criterium,” Valente said; a criterium is a one-day bicycle race on a circuit road course. “You show up, you walk around the course, maybe you learn something about cycling and maybe you don’t, and that’s totally fine. It’s just a really enjoyable evening.”

