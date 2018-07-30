RACINE — Three high school students visiting Racine from Oiso, Japan, were surprised and pleased by American friendliness.
“Everyone is friendly and kind,” said Risako Yasue.
Yasue and the other students, who came to Racine on July 20 and are set to leave Thursday, are staying with local host families through the Racine Sister City Planning Council.
The students, all 16 years old and from Oiso, traveled to various local attractions and landmarks. They visited Horlick High School, Hot Shop Glass and Old World Wisconsin, attended a Milwaukee Brewers game and met Racine Mayor Cory Mason at City Hall.
“We want to give them an idea of what American culture is like, opposed to what they hear in the media,” said Keiko Skow, member of the Racine Sister City Planning Council.
For Yasue, it was interesting to see people smiling and chatting with strangers at restaurants or supermarkets. She said things are very different in Japan, where people have minimal interaction with passers-by.
Mami Kojima, another Oiso student, said she wanted to come to the United States because she hopes to work in a foreign country someday and wanted to experience a different culture.
She said the best part of the trip was the food with the big portions, including the large hamburgers.
Yasue said she has been learning English since she was 4 and she wanted to come to the U.S. to improve her language skills and to learn more about American culture.
Dawn Imberi, a member of the Sister City Planning Council and a host parent to student Tatsuya Sumimoto, said the students were taken aback by the wide-open spaces viewed at the Racine County Fair and Old World Wisconsin, which aren’t common in Japan.
During his time here, Sumimoto was most interested in baseball and swimming.
He did get to take a dip in Lake Michigan.
“It was too cold, but beautiful,” he said through an interpreter.
The council
Racine Sister City Planning Council originated in 1957, after president Dwight D. Eisenhower established the People-to-People program the year before. Sister City International was established soon after that.
Racine became a sister city with Oiso in 1982 and students from Oiso have visited Racine every other year since 1993. In 2015, Racine sent its first group of three students to Oiso. Racine has four sister cities.
In hopes of teaching locals some Japanese history, Yasue will do a presentation at 6 tonight at the Racine Public Library atrium on Miki Sawada, who established an orphanage for the mixed-race children of unmarried Japanese women and U.S. servicemen after World War II. Yasue has worked as a guide at a Sawada’s memorial museum in Oiso.
