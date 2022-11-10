 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American Association of University Women hosts used book sale through Saturday in Racine

AAUW - Racine Branch hosts its "Gigantic Used Book Sale"

The American Association of University Women-Racine Branch is hosting its "Gigantic Used Book Sale" in order to raise money for the scholarships the organization offers to women pursuing higher education. The sale is ongoing in the lower level of CVS, 1122 West Boulevard.

 Dee Hölzel

RACINE — Calling all bookworms. The Gigantic Used Book Sale is underway through Saturday at CVS, 1122 West Boulevard, in the lower level, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The event is organized by the American Association of University Women-Racine Branch in order to help fund scholarships for women pursuing higher education.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are half-price days. Prices vary but most of the books are between $1-2. Donations are also accepted.

There are thousands of books for all ages and interests along with CDs, DVDs, puzzles and games.

The funds raised during the book sale benefit the AAUW scholarship fund.

In May, AAUW-Racine announced it had awarded over $21,000 in scholarships to 10 Racine County women entering their junior or senior year at an accredited college or university this fall.

Payments must be made in cash or check only.

Visit racine-wi.aauw.net for more information.

Photos from the AAUW's annual used book sale in 2017

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

