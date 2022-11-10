American Association of University Women hosts used book sale through Saturday in Racine

RACINE — Calling all bookworms. The Gigantic Used Book Sale is underway through Saturday at CVS, 1122 West Boulevard, in the lower level, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

The event is organized by the American Association of University Women-Racine Branch in order to help fund scholarships for women pursuing higher education.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are half-price days. Prices vary but most of the books are between $1-2. Donations are also accepted.

There are thousands of books for all ages and interests along with CDs, DVDs, puzzles and games.

The funds raised during the book sale benefit the AAUW scholarship fund.

In May, AAUW-Racine announced it had awarded over $21,000 in scholarships to 10 Racine County women entering their junior or senior year at an accredited college or university this fall.

Payments must be made in cash or check only.

Visit racine-wi.aauw.net for more information.