RACINE — The City Council has approved an amended agreement for the @North Beach housing project, which includes an extension on the land closing date.
The $3.2 million, 247-unit housing project proposed for the former Walker Manufacturing site at 1001 Michigan Blvd., was initially supposed to break ground in May. According to city staff, it was initially delayed due to engineering hurdles which have been resolved.
But over the past few weeks an agenda item to approve $595,000 for extending sewer service to the site and other sites farther south has been bouncing around from meeting to meeting, not quite ready for approval.
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, City Administrator Jim Palenick presented the item along with four other amendments regarding the project in order to expedite approval and get the project moving along.
Ultimately, the council unanimously approved all four amendments. Alderman Carrie Glenn was absent.
Approved amendments
Those five amendments to agreements between the city and Milwaukee-based developer, Royal Capital Group:
- The use of $595,000 in Tax Increment District (TID) No. 14 funds to cover the expansion of sanitary sewer to serve future development on other parcels south of the site. Palenick said the city’s Water Utility also had enough reserves to cover the expense, which the council could vote to use instead when it discusses the 2020 budget.
Amending the sales price of the land from $3,250,864 to $2,250,864, essentially removing a $1 million payment at the conclusion of TID 14.
Amending the percentage the developer will receive from the TID from 90% to 95%, essentially allowing the developer to recapture 95% of the tax revenue generated from TID 14 during the lifetime of the TID.
The city’s agreement to assign the developer any funds it may receive in the future from proceeds generated as a result of any special assessments, impact fees or other charges it may impose for the connection to the sanitary sewer extended to the undeveloped areas south of the project.
Extension of the land closing date to Oct. 25.
Alderman Jeff Coe of the 1st District expressed concern about the project’s delays so far and asked if there were assurances the project was going to break ground this year.
“My concern is: If this thing doesn’t start this year, it’s going to cost us a lot,” said Coe. “What happens if this thing doesn’t start by the end of the year?”
Palenick explained that the amendments were created to mitigate the risks of the project — higher than expected contamination on-site, an unproven market, a slowing economy and increasing construction costs due to the tariff war with China — in order to make it work.
“You’re giving up a little bit of something but you’re not going to get anything if the project doesn’t move forward,” said Palenick.
He also said that other developers are watching to see if it goes forward. If @North Beach succeeds, according to Palenick, it could send a signal to developers that Racine would be worth investing in.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Hard to see what the upside is for Racine. The smell of desperation for some kind of development project and the lack of a picture of Smiling Mason should raise a red flag on this deal.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.