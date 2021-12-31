Ambulances struggle to pay their EMTs well when Medicare/Medicaid don't cover the cost of service

A bill was issued for $975. Four dollars and change was repaid. And there’s nothing that can be done about it.

“I almost wanted to frame the check, because to me it was a joke,” said Christopher Siebeneich, chief of North Central EMS & Rescue Squad, 3204 Washington Ave., the private ambulance company that received the check for less than 0.5% of its billing for its essential service from Medicare/Medicaid. “What am I going to do with $4? It costs me more than that to pay two people their hourly wage plus all our expenses for payroll.”

North Central EMS & Rescue Squad has been facing staffing troubles, as have other organizations that staff emergency medical technicians across the state.

In the past, North Central EMS has had five full-time employees on its payroll. Now it’s down to one or two part-timers, and the company pretty much only works planned events. If you call for a ride to a medical facility, dispatch will have to answer “No.” Siebeneich doesn’t have the staff for it.

Siebeneich blames low Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement as a contributor to not being able to pay better and give raises to staff who want it.

“We don’t get the return that we need to cover that expense,” he said. “They’re only going to pay us so much based on whatever their algorithm says; we have to just accept it.”

And his workers? “People don’t want $15 to $17 an hour. It’s not desirable in this COVID climate. They want more money and hazard pay.”

According to a report from the American Hospital Association: “For Medicaid, hospitals received payment of only 90 cents for every dollar spent by hospitals caring for Medicaid patients in 2019. In 2019, 63 percent of hospitals received Medicare payments less than cost, while 58 percent of hospitals received Medicaid payments less than cost.”

A study by the Wisconsin Policy Forum suggested one solution to shortages in emergency medical care could be to increase Medicaid reimbursement for ambulance transports to 100% of the Medicare rate. But that would take action from government entities.

Of that coming increase, “This was significant in light of the many competing health-related entities and initiatives that could benefit from greater Medicaid reimbursement and it would be a heavy lift politically to increase it further,” WPF’s study concluded, “but doing so would provide additional revenues to fire departments and EMS (emergency medical services) agencies that could be used to boost responder compensation.”

This isn’t a new phenomenon and has been a problem for the last several years. Kansasville Fire and Rescue Chief Ron Molnar also expressed concern about low Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates.

Molnar, whose department is volunteer-run, said a response call may result in a bill to the insurance company of $800 to $900. Health insurance may reimburse the department, or whatever entity the service provider is, $600. And that’s “if you get lucky,” he said.

With shortages in supplies, vehicles and personnel, costs could be even higher. Every time the department answers a call, it could be impactful to revenue, Molnar said.

“If we’re getting reimbursed $400 less than we should, 10 times a day, that’s $4,000 a day,” Molnar said. “Some agencies would say you’re not even breaking even. How long can you stay in business if you’re losing money, insurance and supplies?”

Ambulance series Part 1: Racine County has long been facing shortages of EMTs. Costs are rising as a result. Parts 2, today: When payment for emergency medical services far undercuts actual costs. Part 3: How an aging population is severely driving up demand for taxpayer-funded emergency services.

