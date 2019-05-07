Try 3 months for $3
Crash, May 7

Police, fire and medical personnel responded to the intersection of West Sixth and Jones streets at about 3 p.m. Tuesday for a crash involving an SUV and a Racine Fire Department ambulance near Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School. A person that was riding in the SUV was transported to the hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

 STEPHANIE JONES, stephanie.jones@journaltimes.com

RACINE — A Racine Fire Department ambulance and an SUV were involved in a crash near Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School at about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The ambulance was en route to the school for a medical call when the crash occurred near the intersection of West Sixth and Jones streets.

An occupant of the SUV, a Toyota, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. 

The SUV sustained significant front-end damage.

Police on scene were unable to provide additional information regarding the crash.

This story may be updated with more information as it becomes available.

