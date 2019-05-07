RACINE — A Racine Fire Department ambulance and an SUV were involved in a crash near Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School at about 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The ambulance was en route to the school for a medical call when the crash occurred near the intersection of West Sixth and Jones streets.
CITY OF BURLINGTON — A man was injured Monday morning after a semi crashed into the minivan he was driving, Burlington Police Chief Mark Ander…
An occupant of the SUV, a Toyota, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The SUV sustained significant front-end damage.
Police on scene were unable to provide additional information regarding the crash.
This story may be updated with more information as it becomes available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.