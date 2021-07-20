 Skip to main content
Amber Alert: Racine police seek help locating mother and her four children
AMBER ALERT

Missing children with mother Ariania Boutwell

The four children in an Amber Alert issued Tuesday are a boy, ZyMere J.L. White, age 7; a girl, Zariee L. White, age 4; a girl, Zamari L. White, age 2; and an infant, Zakyi J. White, 6 months.

RACINE — Racine police have issued an Amber Alert for four children believed to be missing with their mother amid concerns for their safety.

The mother was identified as Ariania Boutwell, 23, and her four children are a boy, ZyMere J.L. White, age 7; a girl, Zariee L. White, age 4; a girl, Zamari L. White, age 2; and an infant, Zakyi J. White, six months.

Police said the mother left with her children about 4 p.m. Monday and that she is "not responding to any contact by friends and family."

In issuing the Amber Alert, police said there are concerns for the family's safety, although no other details were provided.

The Amber Alert was issued about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Boutwell is described as a black woman, 5-foot-2, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a red 2016 Chevy Sonic sedan, license plate number unknown.

Anyone with information about the family's whereabouts can contact the Racine Police Department at 262-886-2300.

