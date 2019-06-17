OSHKOSH — After a full week of rehearsals, tours of Oshkosh and three days of preliminary judging, a Racine woman has been chosen as Miss Wisconsin.
Miss Rock River Valley, Alyssa Marie Bohm, 24, of Racine, was named Miss Wisconsin at the Alberta Kimball Civic Auditorium at Oshkosh West High School on Saturday evening after besting 23 other women for the title.
Bohm, who won her state open pageant on Jan. 5 in Beloit, performed a tap dance to “Get Up” in the talent competition, and was crowned by Miss Wisconsin 2018, Tianna Marie Vanderhei, 26, of Wisconsin Rapids, who won her title last year on her sixth attempt — a state pageant record. On Thursday, Bohm, who attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, won the pageant’s special education scholarship award.
Placing first runner-up Saturday night was Miss Onalaska, Madeline Jane Adickes, 21, of Onalaska, a first-time entrant who won the Thursday preliminary talent honors with a vocal and piano number.
As Miss Wisconsin, Bohm wins a $10,000 scholarship, the use of a car for the year, a host of prizes and will compete in the 2019 Miss America pageant later this year to air on the NBC television network.
Pageant semi- finalist and three-time state entrant Miss Racine, Ashely Darlene Monti, 25, of Racine, was the on-stage question winner. In 2014, Monti was Miss Burlington Area.
Miss Great Lakes, Haley Anya Schonter, 21, of Racine, won the $500 “Brave and Kind Award,” while former Miss Racine 2018 and current Miss Badgerland Jennifer Marie Schmidt, 21, of Mount Pleasant, won the special event participation scholarship award. Schmidt was among the semi-finalists.
Miss Southern Lakes, Elise MacKenzie O’Connell, 21, of Trevor, the daughter of Patrick and Bridget O’Connell, was named second runner-up for the second consecutive year. She competed last year as Miss South Central, and last Wednesday she won the first round of preliminary talent judging.
O’Connell, who won the state-open Miss Southern Lakes pageant on Jan. 12 in Racine, won the talent award after singing “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” made famous by singer Barbra Streisand in the 1964 hit musical “Funny Girl.”
Third runner-up was Miss Wisconsin Rapids Area, Danielle Moon, 19, of Wisconsin Rapids, while Miss Oshkosh, Katrina Nicole Mazier, 21, of Appleton, was fourth runner-up on her third attempt at the state crown.
On Wednesday, Miss South Central, Susan Margaret Fochs, 24, of Egg Harbor, won the on-stage interview award, which replaced the swimsuit competition that ended at last year’s state pageant. Fochs, who is a three-time state entrant, also won the “Four Points” scholarship award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Again, the jt editors goes no guts on closing off comments to the "gay panic" story? What are you afraid jt editors? That public opinion just might go along with that agenda. That's twice you have shut off comments on this topic. NO GUTS jt!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.