MOUNT PLEASANT — Up until about a few months ago, Case High School senior Alyson Buchholz hadn’t even thought about competing in the Kraut Queen and Princess Pageant — let alone being crowned Kraut Queen by her classmate and 2018 Kraut Queen Erika Groen.
“We talked about it before,” Buchholz said. “She was like, ‘Whoever wins, we’ll be happy either way but it would be really cool to share the moment so we can reminisce on it later on.’”
Buchholz was crowned the 2019 Kraut Queen and Kiley Krause, a student at Dimensions of Learning Academy in Kenosha, was crowned Kraut Princess at the pageant, held Thursday night at Roma Lodge.
Buchholz grew up listening to the sounds of the festival, which had taken place at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, which is near her family’s home. But this summer this summer that will not be the case. The music festival was canceled amid the resignation of the event’s co-chairman Jim Svoboda.
Now Alyson and Kiley have a different role, representing and serving the Racine community through volunteer work but also returning the festival to Caledonia in the summer of 2020.
“Many people really put their hearts into that and really enjoyed being there,” Buchholz said. “I think (the festival means) pulling the heritage roots back. It is a music festival now but it was so agricultural-based before. Just looking into it and just keeping that tradition alive I think is important because it brings the community further together to celebrate something you’re living in.”
The two will be serving soup with Empty Bowls, performing on stage during Pancake Day, and making appearances in local parades hopefully promoting Kraut Fest along the way by letting people know the dates for next year well ahead of time.
“We’re trying to get the fest going for next year,” said Pageant Director Corrine Krause, who is not related to Kiley. “The roles of the queen and princess will still be the same as they normally do.”
The pageant, which drew 16 candidates for princess and four for queen, was filled with smiles, dancing and even a cameo from Cinderella and her Fairy Godmother themselves. Claire Tornow was the Kraut Princess runner-up and Analiese Tornow was the Kraut Queen runner-up.
The pageant was judged by the reigning Miss Racine Ashley Monti; Monica Leigh, the 1996 Kraut Queen; and two judges from pageant’s main sponsor, the law firm of Habush, Habush & Rottier.
Buchholz says she’s embracing the new role of Kraut Queen, as having growing up attending the festival is important to her heritage.
“I am hoping that when it does come back — speaking it into existence there — we can incorporate more of that community outreach as well,” Buchholz said.
