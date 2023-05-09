YORKVILLE — Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave touched on a variety of topics during his State of the County address Tuesday at the County Board meeting, but the main focus was migration.

Delagrave, who was re-elected April 4 to a third term, sounded the alarm that without an increase of people relocating to Wisconsin, by 2030 the state’s prime working age population, 25 to 64, likely will shrink by an estimated 130,000 people.

Migration, he said, could have a significant impact on the county, affecting the economy, workforce, quality of life, health care, education, transportation, infrastructure and housing.

Delagrave said that to attract real, substantial growth, the county needs to invest in infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, sewers and water systems, as well as housing, business growth, education and economic mobility.

As part of that current investment, he cited how the county’s Department of Public Works and Development Services team leveraged $1.5 million in state funding for projects on Highway K, Highway P and Highway U, and reportedly saved residents hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Delagrave also said the county needs to provide more opportunities for lifelong learning and improve social, recreational and competitive opportunities.

“By working together and focusing on these priorities,” he said, “we can make Racine County an even better place, a unique place, an attractive place for families and new economic development, so we can ensure our county remains strong and vibrant for generations to come.”

Microsoft

Delagrave called the recent approval of Microsoft’s purchase of 315 acres of land in Mount Pleasant for what will be a massive data center “unprecedented.”

“We are excited to welcome this investment, and we also recognize that we have presented a tremendous opportunity for companies, like Microsoft, to invest,” he said. “This development will help us in our efforts to grow.”

Microsoft also has committed to having a representative available in the community.

“That person will be, more or less, embedded here in our community to be able to be a part of these ongoing dialogues with Racine County residents,” said Racine County Communications and Media Relations Director Andrew Goetz.

Mental health and substances

Mental health and substance abuse treatment also are major concerns, Delagrave said.

One way the county is addressing those needs is through a $25 million investment for an integrated mental health facility at the former Brannum Lumber site, which is slated to provide outpatient therapy, medication management and peer support groups.

The architect has submitted initial drafts of the facility, and ground is expected to be broken this year, Delagrave said.

Another project, the $43 million Youth Development and Care Center, a juvenile detention center near the northeast corner of Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, is scheduled to break ground either this month or next.

Delagrave said he is deeply concerned about the rising number of fentanyl-related deaths.

Last year, the medical examiner’s office identified 39 toxicity-related deaths, and there have been three opioid spike alerts this year.

The county is working to expand access to addiction treatment and support services for those struggling with substance use disorder.

Additionally, the county is launching a comprehensive outreach campaign to raise awareness about fentanyl to help keep residents safe, and the Public Health Division is planning a marketing effort across print, digital and social media.

Last month, the County Board approved spending $100,000 to provide Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies with handheld laser drug testing equipment to help them identify drugs.

Other local law enforcement agencies could use the equipment as well, Delagrave said.

The RCSO should have the equipment by July 1, he said.

Parks

Delagrave said Racine County has undergone a “parks renaissance” in recent years, and highlighted Franksville Memorial Park, Pritchard Park, SC Johnson Community Aquatic Center, Cliffside Park, Case-Eagle and Eagle Lake Parks.

Work is set to begin on what Delagrave called an “important new building” at Quarry Lake Park, which is replacing an existing locker room and multipurpose building that was torn down.

The new building will have some of the same amenities, as well as a community room that can be utilized for large events. The first phase is expected to be built this summer.

Safety

Delagrave said that as summer approaches, residents should know the county is working with law enforcement officers, first responders and community partners on a coordinated safety effort.

Part of that effort has been the Violent Crime Reduction Initiative and a push for collaboration between the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney Patricia Hanson, Human Services and the Performance and Analytics Department.

“Regardless of your neighborhood or municipality, you have the inherent right to feel safe in our community,” Delagrave said. “We still have a lot of work to do, so I don’t want to over promise and under deliver, but the foundation that we’ve been able to lay will certainly make for some good seeds to grow.”

The Violence Interrupter model responds 24/7 to gun violence in the community, supports families in need and can help reduce the threat of retaliation while de-escalating tense situations.

Literacy

The county’s Public Health Division and community partner Higher Expectations have begun engaging key stakeholders with experience in early childhood education to create a strategy for success, according to Delagrave.

Delagrave said he looks forward to seeing solutions proposed by the literacy steering committee.

The group, composed of subject-matter experts and parents, has been tasked with creating solutions that best fit the needs of Racine County residents. Delagrave said residents can expect literacy-related goals and ideas to be announced in October’s budget address.

“We have made continuous progress,” Delagrave said, “but we know there are always challenges on the horizon.”

