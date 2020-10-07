Alternate care facility at State Fair Park to open within week

MADISON — Due to increased COVID-19 hospitalizations and at the request of hospital systems, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park will begin accepting COVID-19 patients within the next week.

The announcement comes as Wisconsin health systems experience rising pressure to manage record surges in COVID-19 patient hospitalizations. As of Tuesday, there were 853 COVID-19 hospitalizations, an increase of 71 over the day before.

“We hoped this day wouldn’t come, but unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different, more dire place today and our healthcare systems are beginning to become overwhelmed by the surge of COVID-19 cases,” Evers said in a press release.

“This alternative care facility will take some of the pressure off our healthcare facilities while expanding the continuum of care for folks who have COVID-19. I want to thank the many frontline healthcare workers and first responders who are caring for our most vulnerable COVID-19 patients and I urge all Wisconsinites to step up to help these folks by staying home as much as possible so we can flatten the curve, prevent hospitalizations, and save lives.”