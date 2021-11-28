Almost three years after her son's death, Racine mother may soon hear his heartbeat again

RACINE — Brittney Struebing can remember everything about the day her son, Arkaydin Howard, was born: Nov. 4, 2018 at 6 p.m., weighing in at 4 pounds, 9.6 ounces.

Like any mother, Struebing has hundreds of pictures and videos of her child to show off. But, when he was just 3 months old, Arkaydin died. That was nearly three years ago.

“He was such a good boy,” Struebing said. “He was so cute, literally perfect.”

Earlier this month, Arkaydin’s father, Jeremy Marquez, was found guilty of second-degree reckless homicide in connection to Arkaydin’s death. He is facing up to 25 years in prison. While Struebing is “happy she got justice,” she still feels lost. She still doesn’t have answer: what exactly happened to her son?

“Even after three years and after trial, I still don’t have the answers I am looking for,” Struebing said. “You know, I’m never going to have the answers.”

The name When The Journal Times originally reported on the trial of Jeremy Marquez for the death of his son, the baby's name was redacted out of respect for the family, published only as "A.H." Now, with his mother's permission, Arkaydin Howard's full name is being used.

When Struebing went to Kenosha on Feb. 22, 2019, to look at a new vehicle, she asked Marquez to watch their son. While she was out, she got a call from Marquez that no mother would want. Her son was no longer breathing. Marquez, according to Struebing, told her to come home quickly.

Struebing immediately called 911. When paramedics arrived, Marquez handed Arkaydin over. The baby was first transported to Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine then to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital in Wauwatosa. Arkaydin had undergone 45 minutes of CPR and multiple brain scans before he was pronounced brain-dead.

Doctors found signs of trauma consistent being shaken, though more minor than other cases. In court, Marquez’s defense attorneys argued that the baby had been sick, and that meningitis could lead to the same symptoms.

Arkaydin had been sick previously with respiratory syncytial virus, Struebing said he was “10 times better” when Marquez was watching him prior to his death. Police reported the home smelling of marijuana when they arrived; Marquez had said he had been doing chores when Arkaydin stopped breathing.

Struebing maintains that Marquez must have done something, since Arkaydin was doing better. What that “something” could have been, she has no idea.

“He was really such a happy baby and I was with him that morning,” Struebing said. “And that morning, he was perfectly fine. Everything was OK.”

How to help Donations toward Arkaydin Howard's headstone can be made at gofund.me/1b0de262.

Wracked with guilt

At 22 years old, Struebing has had her first child and lost him, all the while taking on the challenges of making it on her own. When she found out she was pregnant at 19, she had worked to move into a place of her own and out of her mother’s loving, albeit crowded, home. Taking on loans and working, she made living on her own work until Arkaydin’s death.

For a while, Struebing moved back home to be with her mother and six siblings, who she said supported her through of her darkest times. Now, she is again living on her own. While she has fought for and believes she got justice for Arkaydin, Struebing said she is still wracked with guilt, wishing that she could go back and change things in a million different ways. Many days, she visits Arkaydin’s grave after her shift at work.

The grave does not bear her son’s name.

While the two spots next to Arkaydin’s grave have been reserved for Struebing and her mother, thanks to a donation, Struebing said she still has work to do for her son.

Funeral costs mixed with her already difficult financial situation meant that she was not able to give Arkaydin a headstone, something that she said also causes her to feel guilty. Struebing tried to raise money through GoFundme, but was not able to raise the funds needed.

Now, she’s trying to raise the money again through GoFundMe, gofund.me/1b0de262.

Typically, headstones cost between $1,000 and $3,000.

“I’m just so big right now on trying to get him a stone,” Struebing said. “I feel horrible my son doesn’t have a stone.”

Heart still beating

When doctors first asked Struebing about donating her son’s organs, she wasn’t sure she could handle the idea. After some thought, Struebing allowed Arkaydin’s small heart and kidneys to be donated, hoping that someone else’s child would be saved.

Last year, Struebing found this to be the case and reached out to the family. Another family’s son, Peter, was given a new chance at life thanks to Arkaydin’s heart. While Struebing doesn’t know Peter’s age, she said he was a “little guy” and had been in the hospital until he got the heart. Arkaydin’s heart. Now, Peter is able to enjoy books and playing with toys at home.

The family wrote to Struebing and invited her to listen to her son’s heart. She cannot wait to hear again.

“I’m gonna hear my son’s heartbeat again. Isn’t that so crazy?” Struebing said. “I’m ready to hear it now.”

