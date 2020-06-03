Almost 300K COVID-19 tests completed statewide, nearly 15K in Racine County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — As both the state of Wisconsin and Racine County approach landmark numbers of COVID-19 tests conducted, the percentages of those tests coming back positive continues to decline.

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported that 299,111 COVID-19 tests had been completed, nearing the 300,000 test mark. Out of those, 19,400, or 6%, came back positive.

In Racine County, where a three-day community testing clinic at Case High School in Mount Pleasant is scheduled to end at 6 p.m. on Thursday, 14,729 tests have been processed, out of which 1,828, or 12.4%, came back positive.

Within the City of Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction, which includes Elmwood Park and Wind Point, 1,273 cases were confirmed out of 7,680 tests, a positive test rate of 16.5%. In the Central Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction, which is made up of the other 14 municipalities in the county, 555 cases came back positive out of 7,049 tests, a positive rate of 7.8%.

Racine County still has the third highest number of cases within Wisconsin. Milwaukee County has the highest at 8,108 and Brown County reported 2,350. Among Racine’s neighbors, Kenosha County reported 1,217 cases, Waukesha 744 and Walworth 424.

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Racine County since Tuesday, bringing the total is Racine County to 41, 14 of which were within the Racine Health Department’s jurisdiction and 27 spread throughout the rest of Racine County. Racine is second only to Milwaukee County, which has logged 315 deaths. Within Racine’s neighboring counties, Kenosha has reported 30 deaths, Waukesha 31 and Walworth 17.

