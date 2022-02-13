Alliant Physical Therapy acquired by North Carolina health company

Alliant Physical Therapy Group, which has clinics in Racine and Kenosha, was acquired by North Carolina-based CORA Health Services.

CORA, a top-10 national operator of outpatient physical therapy services with over 250 clinics across the country, expanded its footprint in southern Wisconsin by acquiring Alliant, CORA announced Feb. 8. Alliant is made up of a seven-clinic operation between Milwaukee and Kenosha.

Alliant was founded in 2009 by Chad Novasic. It has clinics in Milwaukee, Shorewood, Hales Corner, Racine, Salem and Kenosha.

The acquisition of Alliant brings the total amount of CORA clinics in Wisconsin to 17.

In addition to Alliant, Can Do Physical Therapy in Jesup, Georgia and Keck Physical Therapy in Hendersonville, North Carolina, were also acquired by CORA.

"We are delighted to welcome these new companies to the CORA team, whose top quality clinics and therapists will expand our geographic reach and augment our existing services. Our growth through these new partnerships enable us to provide clinically excellent services to even more people within the communities we serve," said Dennis Smith, CEO and president of CORA Physical Therapy.

