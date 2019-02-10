MOUNT PLEASANT — A reportedly intoxicated driver crashed into three parked cars on the other side of the road early Sunday morning.
According a news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of 16th Street at 3:18 a.m. Sunday for a report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found Krystal Alvarez of Racine had crashed her 2007 Chevy Malibu into three parked vehicles.
The parked vehicles were unoccupied.
Alvarez had minor facial injuries that were bleeding; she was treated at the scene.
Investigators discovered that Alvarez had been traveling west on 16th Street toward Green Bay Road when her vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and hit the parked vehicles.
Officers determined she had alcohol intoxication. Alvarez was taken into custody, processed and released. The incident remains under investigation.
