Alleged playground racism at Burlington's Cooper Elementary under investigation

BURLINGTON — Racist remarks reportedly written in wood chips at Cooper Elementary School last week along with some overturned playground equipment are being investigated by Burlington police.
Kelly Reynolds, a Burlington resident, said she did not see the situation herself but she knew about it because her friend is a teacher’s aide at Cooper Elementary School, 249 Conkey St. Reynolds did not identify the teacher’s aide.
Police were at the school and were investigating the situation, which allegedly was that “die n——- die” and “down with BLM” was written into the wood chips like a message written in the sand, Reynolds said.
It could have been written by feet, a stake, a finger or something else, said Darnisha Garbade, president of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism. A student reportedly first discovered the words.
Also, a piece of playground equipment was allegedly flipped over — one that holds six children and bounces while they are seated in a circle formation. The police were called and students reportedly weren’t allowed on the playground.
Julie Thomas, communications coordinator for the Burlington Area School District, said students were never in harm. While the police were investigating, students were not allowed in the area. Thomas didn’t provide any additional information.
Investigation continues
Detective Sgt. Robert Jones of the City of Burlington Police Department said it’s a current and ongoing investigation.
“We’re taking the matter extremely seriously and we’ll be taking the appropriate law enforcement action at the conclusion of the investigation,” Jones said.
He confirmed that there was no damage to the playground equipment. He hopes the investigation will be wrapped up by the end of the week, he said.
He declined to provide any additional information about the incident.
Reynolds’ daughter is an alumna of Cooper Elementary School, so Reynolds is concerned about what happens in the community.
“I just think it really shows the hate in the city,” she said. “It’s unbelievable. It needs to be talked about. We’re begging them (Burlington staff) to teach the kids that this is wrong.”
Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank and the BASD School Board, Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson, the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism and the National Equity Project emailed a joint letter to district staff and families Friday to address racism, discrimination and harassment.
“The Burlington Area School District Superintendent and Board along with the Chief of Police reject all forms of racism, discrimination and harassment of students, families, staff members and visitors in school or within the community,” the letter said. “Such behaviors will be treated as being destructive to the District’s and Police Department’s mission, vision, values and goals. The District pledges and is committed to providing a physically and psychologically safe, secure and respectful environment, free from discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, color and national origin.”
“Black and Brown Lives Matter to the Burlington Area School District, the Chief of Police, the Burlington Coalition For Dismantling Racism and the National Equity Project. Valuing the lives of people of color is a basic human right and should not be treated as political or religious, just as valuing the lives of white people isn’t treated as being political or religious … It is often said that in every crisis is an opportunity. In this crisis, let us seek to understand. Let us be a community of learners that support one another, thoughtful, just, and informed.”
The reported incident at Cooper Elementary followed after earlier controversy over fourth-grade teacher Melissa Statz’s use of Black Lives Matter concepts, including social justice and equality, as a part of a lesson plan. The lessons were not a part of approved curriculum. Discussion on the lesson drew a crowd to a School Board meeting last week, at which support and criticism of Statz was expressed.
Plank apologizes
The joint letter sent to district staff and families included a statement from Plank. “As superintendent, I would like to begin by apologizing to families of color who were negatively impacted by my previous statement in regards to the Black Lives Matter curriculum and my perspective concerning ‘neutrality.’ Upon significant reflection, I see how my perspective was offensive and understand that there is no neutrality when pursuing equity. According to the human rights activist, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, ‘If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.’ “
