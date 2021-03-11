All Wisconsinites should be able to be able to start getting COVID vaccines in May, state health leader says

Included in these groups are approximately 2 million Wisconsinites. As such, it will likely take weeks, if not months, for everyone in those groups who want to be vaccinated to get a shot in the arm as demand continues to outstrip supply of vaccines.

How vaccinations are being given out

Providers may need to prioritize individuals who are at higher risk amid limited supply, but no specific type of triage is required, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state health department. In general, priority should go to people with severe medical conditions, those with two or more conditions, older adults or those in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, officials said.

Hospitals and clinics may contact their regular patients who fit the pre-existing condition categories and offer vaccination appointments, but people can also seek injections at pharmacies, community clinics, local health departments and other venues. They may need to sign a form attesting they have one of the conditions, but they won't need to show medical records proving it.

"This is not about policing this," Willems Van Dijk said. "This is about creating entry into the vaccine system for people who have these conditions in the simplest and easier way possible."