All Wisconsinites should be able to be able to start getting COVID vaccines in May, state health leader says

Wisconsin residents ages 16 to 64 with medical conditions that put them at greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19 will become eligible for vaccination on March 29, state officials said Thursday.
Vaccinations will still be limited to those 16 and older, and those who have previously been able to be vaccinated (such as teachers, first responders and health care workers), but also to those with any of the following medical conditions:
- Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)
- Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
Included in these groups are approximately 2 million Wisconsinites. As such, it will likely take weeks, if not months, for everyone in those groups who want to be vaccinated to get a shot in the arm as demand continues to outstrip supply of vaccines.
How vaccinations are being given out
Providers may need to prioritize individuals who are at higher risk amid limited supply, but no specific type of triage is required, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, a chief medical officer with the state health department. In general, priority should go to people with severe medical conditions, those with two or more conditions, older adults or those in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, officials said.
Hospitals and clinics may contact their regular patients who fit the pre-existing condition categories and offer vaccination appointments, but people can also seek injections at pharmacies, community clinics, local health departments and other venues. They may need to sign a form attesting they have one of the conditions, but they won't need to show medical records proving it.
"This is not about policing this," Willems Van Dijk said. "This is about creating entry into the vaccine system for people who have these conditions in the simplest and easier way possible."
More information can be found at the Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine options page (dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-get.htm) or by calling the state's toll-free vaccine hotline: 844-684-1064.
Access for almost all adults soon
The general public should become eligible sometime in May, based on recent and anticipated increases in vaccine supply, the state Department of Health Services said.
The state is getting about 165,000 first doses a week, more than double the amount in January, and anticipates receiving 200,000 to 250,000 doses a week in April and May, said Julie Willems Van Dijk, DHS deputy secretary.
"In the months of April, May and June, we are very hopeful we’ll be able to vaccinate everyone in Wisconsin who wants a vaccine," Willems Van Dijk said.
It should be possible to vaccinate about 80% of the population by June, a "herd immunity" level that would largely control coronavirus outbreaks, she said. But given that some people may not seek immunization by then, the effort to encourage them will continue throughout the summer, she said.
In preparation for more people coming to be vaccinated, the City of Racine Public Health Department moved its vaccination clinic from inside the more-cramped City Hall into the spacious Festival Hall this week.
No vaccine has been authorized for children younger than 16, but some may become available by the fall, federal officials have said.
Why aren't factory workers next?
A state advisory committee had earlier discussed including additional types of workers in the next phase of vaccination, including those in manufacturing. But Willems Van Dijk said with increased supply, it made more sense to open it up to everyone after those with chronic diseases.
“That means we don’t have to do this continuous staging group by group," she said.
Kurt Bauer, CEO of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, said he was frustrated manufacturing workers weren't prioritized because many can't work remotely.
"But despite their contribution to our economy and the elevated risk exposure many manufacturing employees face, they will have to wait until May to be in line with everyone else to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin," he said. "This is simply unfair.”
Ahead of the curve
Wisconsin remains a leader in the Midwest in its efficiency in getting people vaccinated. According to tracking of government data as of Thursday, Wisconsin has used 85% of the doses it has been allocated, placing it among the top three states in that category with North Dakota and Massachusetts.
So far, nearly 1.15 million people in Wisconsin, or 19.7% of the population, have had at least one dose of vaccine. Nearly 650,000, or 11.1%, have been fully immunized, according to the state health department.
“Wisconsin continues to be a national leader in vaccinations and we are excited to open up eligibility to more Wisconsinites,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a Thursday statement. “I know this past year has been rough for everyone and I want to thank folks for stepping up and doing their part to protect themselves and loved ones from COVID-19. We urge those eligible and at highest risk to get vaccinated because each shot in arms means we are one step closer to getting back to our Wisconsin way of life.”
DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake said in a statement: “All three COVID-19 vaccines available (Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson) are incredibly safe and effective at preventing infection, serious illness, and death ... We are continuing to accelerate our pace, getting more shots in arms each week."
DHS also said as a reminder: "In the meantime, it is important to double-down on ways to stop the spread of COVID-19 due to emerging strains of the virus. Masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands, and getting tested continue to be crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our communities against COVID-19. Individuals who are fully vaccinated can review recently released post-vaccination guidance on the DHS website."
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.