All Wisconsin restaurants, bars ordered to close by 5 p.m. Tuesday; school closures extended indefinitely

All Wisconsin restaurants and bars have been ordered to close, excluding takeout, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, by order of Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.
The impact of this historic closure amid the coronavirus pandemic is causing reverberations of uncertainty through many facets of human life, including in the hospitality industry, where everyday profits are an important part of keeping a business up and running.
Kristine Hillmer, the president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association, said that “restaurant profit-margins typically are very, very slim … on average, 5%.”
“Most restaurants don’t have reserves they can fall back on in bad times,” she continued. “This is extraordinarily bad for them. A lot of owners are making very difficult decisions about what staff to keep on and what to lay off.”
Bigger companies tend to have wider coffers, making it easier to reduce operations for a couple weeks. Chick-fil-A restaurants in Mount Pleasant and throughout the country are closing their dining areas to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, even though drive-thrus are expected to remain open.
Starbucks, Taco Bell and multiple other large chains also went to drive-thru only before the governor's announcement.
Downtown impact
Before Evers' decision, Douglas Nicholson, owner of the Nicholsworth Group, who operates the Brickhouse, Carriage House Liquor Co., Main Hub, and The Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, said that the group made the decision to stay open, but in a limited capacity. Evers' decision forced their hand.
But even before the mandated closure, the Nicholsworth Group had started making plans. On Tuesday, they had reserved the two parking spots in front of The Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, 231 Main St., for curbside pickup. They also are offering limited delivery service.
Supporting businesses like these is more important than ever, Hillmer said. Healthy people who want their local restaurants to stay open need to buy gift cards now to support businesses once COVID-19 passes, or to use reputable delivery services to support restaurants while their dining rooms are closed.
Patrick Todd, a Nicholworth Group employee, said that this situation could have a detrimental effect on many small businesses.
"Support local,” Todd said. “This is going to be tough on small business … There are a lot of costs associated with this that we don’t fully understand."
“The restaurants are hurting right now,” Hillmer added said. “A lot of owners are making very difficult decisions about what staff to keep on and what to lay off.”
Gatherings banned
During Tuesday's announcement, Evers ordered that no gatherings of 10 or more people take place. He added that the school closures, which were tentatively set to end April 6, would be extended "indefinitely" because "we don't know if it (April 6) is a realistic deadline."
"What we're saying here is simply this: stay home, if you can," Gov. Tony Evers said. "There are workers on the frontline who can't stay home. We need our health care workers, our direct care workers, first responders, military and service workers healthy so they can continue to keep us all safe."
To survive right now, Hillmer said that small-businesses/restaurants need federal and state help.
The House approved an emergency bill Monday that aims to provide economic stimulus during the coronavirus crisis, but Hillmer said the bill is “problematic” in relation to how it aims to help restaurants.
The bill includes a two month “lag time” before restaurants would receive relief on payroll taxes. If aid doesn’t come faster than that, Hillmer said many restaurants will have to close before the relief comes.
The Senate took up the same bill Tuesday.
Evers also called on the Legislature to waive the state's one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance because of the "considerable uncertainty for workers" who may be losing their jobs, even temporarily, during the pandemic.
On the state level, the Wisconsin Restaurant Association is asking the Evers administration open up loans to help small-businesses get by for the next couple weeks.
Evers said Tuesday he supports the release of public funds, and opening up of loans, to help "small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of COVID-19.
The governor added that the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is working to provide aid to small businesses "in the very near future."
Hillmer said, “We’re very afraid that, at the end of this, many restaurants will be out of business.”