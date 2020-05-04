All Wisconsin nursing homes to receive COVID-19 tests

RACINE COUNTY — Every nursing home resident and staff member at Wisconsin’s 373 nursing homes will soon be able to get tested for COVID-19.
Gov. Tony Evers said on Monday that 10,000 tests per week will soon be conducted at those facilities, although assisted-living and some other long-term care facilities are not guaranteed to receive tests.
Should the plan be successful, those 10,000 weekly tests will be a big contributor toward the state’s goal of conducting 85,000 tests a week. The governor and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm have both maintained that mass testing is still needed before Safer at Home can be rolled back.
Evers’ plan for a phased reopening Wisconsin, mirroring federal guidelines, relies on expanded testing; more contact tracing; increased personal protective equipment and a steady decline in cases.
Not at other facilities
Evers said Monday that the state has distributed approximately 60,000 tests to “hospitals, clinics, local public health, long-term care facilities and other community partners” in 57 counties so far.
Nursing homes were expected to be contacted by the state starting Monday to “coordinate logistics and supplies” for testing.
Long-term care facilities — as well as incarceration facilities, factories, group housing facilities and other places where people live and/or work in close quarters — are considered especially susceptible to COVID-19 outbreaks. That’s extremely dangerous in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, where a majority of the residents are elderly and/or have respiratory problems, which make them more susceptible to suffering serious complications or dying from COVID-19.
However, assisted-living facilities and certain other long-term care facilities do not yet have access to the new free tests from the state.
Loretta Baxter, the executive director of St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, said in an email: “St. Monica’s is an Assisted Living facility and does not qualify. Many people get confused and don’t realize that we are an Assisted Living facility and not a nursing home.”
Breakout in Burlington
Still, some other facilities have already been able to acquire mass testing. Every resident and staff member at The Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center, 677 E. State St., was tested on Thursday, April 30.
However, that’s partially because there was a breakout at the facility. Six staff members and five residents tested COVID-positive.
Those six staffers are all quarantining at home and the five residents are quarantined separate from the rest of the residents, according to Candy Scott, a business office assistant at The Bay at Burlington.
The state says that it is currently conducting 187 “facility-wide public health investigations,” which occur any time there is a single case at a long-term care facility, or when at least two cases are confirmed at group housing facilities, health care facilities or workplaces. Ninety-five investigations are at long-term care facilities. And of those 187 investigations, 113 are in the seven-county region that comprises southeastern Wisconsin.
Start of a change
For weeks, Racine resident Tom Fodor has been calling for state leaders to start performing this type of testing, although he rarely heard back from officials he called or emailed.
His mother, LaVerne, died at the age of 94 on April 18 after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while living at The Woods of Caledonia, 5737 Erie St. LaVerne had dementia and several other health problems, but Fodor still feels that proactive testing could have saved her life.
That wasn’t possible at the time, Fodor was told. When the coronavirus pandemic first began, there was a significant lack of testing supplies and testing capacity.
Now, the production and distribution of supplies has ramped up. And the state’s daily capacity for lab testing is over 10,000. But still fewer than 3,700 tests are being completed per day.
Expanding testing, like what’s going on with nursing homes, is one thing that could fill that gap and help turn back the dial on state restrictions, according to state health leaders.
Caitlin Sievers of The Journal Times and Scott Bauer of the Associated Press both contributed reporting to this story.
