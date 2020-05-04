All Wisconsin nursing homes to receive COVID-19 tests

However, assisted-living facilities and certain other long-term care facilities do not yet have access to the new free tests from the state.

Loretta Baxter, the executive director of St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia, said in an email: “St. Monica’s is an Assisted Living facility and does not qualify. Many people get confused and don’t realize that we are an Assisted Living facility and not a nursing home.”

Breakout in Burlington

Still, some other facilities have already been able to acquire mass testing. Every resident and staff member at The Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center, 677 E. State St., was tested on Thursday, April 30.

However, that’s partially because there was a breakout at the facility. Six staff members and five residents tested COVID-positive.

Those six staffers are all quarantining at home and the five residents are quarantined separate from the rest of the residents, according to Candy Scott, a business office assistant at The Bay at Burlington.