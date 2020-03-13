All Wisconsin K-12 schools to close, Unified closing Monday

RACINE COUNTY — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday afternoon ordered a statewide closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, as part of the state’s efforts to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.
The mandated closure will begin no later than Wednesday, March 18, in order to give school districts ample time to make plans for kids, families, educators, and staff. Racine Unified School District announced late Friday afternoon that its schools would be closed effective Monday, March 16.
Racine Unified spokesperson Stacy Tapp said Friday: “As of now, spring break will take place as scheduled. Decisions about makeup days will be made as the situation evolves.”
School districts, particularly those in counties with reported cases of COVID-19, may choose to close earlier than Wednesday. The anticipated reopening date is Monday, April 6; however, the reopening date is subject to change pending further information.
Kenosha and Milwaukee public schools are also closing starting Monday.
It was not immediately clear what other schools in Racine County would do.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” said Evers.
The order affects nearly 1 million Wisconsin children in grades K-12 in public and private schools.
Evers on Friday directed the Department of Health Services, the state agency tasked with managing COVID-19, to issue an order mandating the statewide closure of all K-12 schools.
Michigan ordered a similar mandate on Thursday, with schools there being closed Monday and then reopening April 6.
Before the governor’s announcement, Racine Unified had announced a ban until further notice on all staff and student travel plans, meaning all field trips have been canceled. All school gatherings, assemblies and school events are also canceled until April 20 and will be re-evaluated at that time.
Gateway goes online
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gateway Technical College canceled classes March 16-18, all campus events March 16-April 13 and all college-related international and out-of-state trips until April 30.
The three-day class cancellation period will allow college faculty and deans time to complete their plan for instruction continuity.
Traditional face-to-face courses will be delivered through online, synchronous online and blended methods for the rest of the semester. Program deans and faculty will reach out to students by their college email and the online learning management system Blackboard to indicate how those courses will be delivered to them.
“Out of concern for the health and safety of our staff, students and community, we’ve decided to continue face-to-face instruction through alternative means,” said Gateway Technical College Executive Vice President/Provost Zina Haywood.
Some of the largest Gateway events which have been canceled include EcoFest and the college’s 2020 Student Design Show. The college’s International Travel office canceled three study abroad trips.
Other colleges and universities in the state have made changes, including extended spring breaks and digital learning plans.
Reporter Mick Burke contributed to this report.