All Wisconsin K-12 schools to close, Unified closing Monday

RACINE COUNTY — Gov. Tony Evers on Friday afternoon ordered a statewide closure of all K-12 schools, public and private, as part of the state’s efforts to respond to and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

The mandated closure will begin no later than Wednesday, March 18, in order to give school districts ample time to make plans for kids, families, educators, and staff. Racine Unified School District announced late Friday afternoon that its schools would be closed effective Monday, March 16.

Racine Unified spokesperson Stacy Tapp said Friday: “As of now, spring break will take place as scheduled. Decisions about makeup days will be made as the situation evolves.”

School districts, particularly those in counties with reported cases of COVID-19, may choose to close earlier than Wednesday. The anticipated reopening date is Monday, April 6; however, the reopening date is subject to change pending further information.

Kenosha and Milwaukee public schools are also closing starting Monday.

It was not immediately clear what other schools in Racine County would do.