All Wisconsin K-12 schools to close March 18- April 6

Before the governor's announcement, Racine Unified had announced a ban until further notice on all staff and student travel plans, meaning all field trips have been canceled. All school gatherings, assemblies and school events are also canceled until April 20 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

Gateway goes online

As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, Gateway Technical College also canceled classes March 16 to March 18, all campus events March 16 through April 13 and all college-related international and out-of-state trips until April 30.

The three-day class cancellation period will allow college faculty and deans time to complete their plan for instruction continuity.

Traditional face-to-face courses will be delivered through online, synchronous online and blended methods for the rest of the semester. Program deans and faculty will reach out to students by their college email and the online learning management system Blackboad to indicate how those courses will be delivered to them.

“Out of concern for the health and safety of our staff, students and community, we’ve decided to continue face-to-face instruction through alternative means,” said Gateway Technical College Executive Vice President/Provost Zina Haywood.