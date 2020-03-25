All Wisconsin job centers, including Racine and Kenosha, closing because of COVID-19

The Department of Workforce Development announced Wednesday that it will be closing all of its job centers across the state.

That includes Racine County Workforce Solutions at 1717 Taylor Ave. and the Kenosha County Job Center at 8600 Sheridan Road.

A release from DWD said that the decision to close job centers, starting Wednesday, was "to help contain the spread of COVID-19" and to follow the emergency "Safer at Home" order.

"Our dedicated job center staff have been putting themselves and their families at risk each day while working directly with the public providing assistance at the job centers statewide," DWD Secretary Caleb Frostman said in a statement. "We are focused on preventing the spread of COVID-19 while still providing our customers with the support and assistance they need to access unemployment and job search services remotely."

Preliminary numbers from the Department of Workforce Development show that more than 21,000 initial unemployment claims were made Monday, the most in a single day since businesses began shutting down as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. There were about 1,400 initial claims made on the same day last year.

Several DWD services are still available online.