RACINE — Health Care Network has been promised a total of $100,000 in grants from The All Saints Foundation to fund its current “Building a Healthier Community” capital campaign, which is helping fund its new site.
The All Saints Foundation donated $50,000 to the Health Care Network capital campaign. The foundation has also promised to provide an additional $50,000 as a matching grant, meaning donations the organization receives will be matched by the All Saints Foundation, up to $50,000.
The donation brings the total raised for the nonprofit organization’s capital campaign to 90 percent of its goal — $545,000 of $600,000.
Health Care Network is a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide free or low-cost health care to Racine County residents who are of limited income and uninsured.
The nonprofit hopes that All Saints Foundation’s $50,000 match grant will provide donors with an incentive to complete the final phase of fundraising. As of Thursday, $15,670 in donations were matched by the All Saints Foundation.
Selected naming rights are still available. Other possibilities to sponsor equipment, furniture, medications, and other essential program supplies offer donors options to consider as the campaign moves toward its goal.
“Ascension All Saints Foundation is pleased to support and collaborate with Health Care Network in its mission to provide healthcare to Racine County’s underprivileged,” said Dan Pettit, All Saints Foundation Board treasurer. “The foundation recognizes the importance of collaboration with other health care providers to ensure access to healthcare to those residing throughout Racine County. There is no greater champion for healthcare access in our community than Health Care Network.”
New site
On March 20, Health Care Network marked the beginning of work at its new site on the first floor of the former Chase Bank building at 500 Wisconsin Ave. The new site, which will replace the organization’s current site at 904 State St., is expected to be ready for occupancy by mid-summer.
The organization said the move will generate annually renewable savings on the cost of occupancy, according to a Health Care Network news release. Funds saved will be reallocated as additional patient care and medications for those with chronic conditions.
For more information about the capital campaign, contact Alison Sergio at alison.sergio@healthcarenetwork.org or 262-632-2400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.