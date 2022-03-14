All Racine County full-time employees now ensured $15 minimum wage

YORKVILLE — After a unanimous vote by the Racine County Board last week, all full-time public employees of the county are to be paid at least $15 an hour.

While a significant milestone, there is no immediate effect and only one position is effected.

Before last Tuesday, there was only one county employee making less than $15, a clerk for the Racine County Sheriff's Office. The person currently in that role had previously received raises, so they were already making more than $15.

But should that person leave the role, the minimum wage for their replacement would be $15.

As such, there are only some part-time employees for the county making less than $15 an hour.

As estimated by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the living wage in Racine County for single adults with no children is $13.86 per hour. For a two-parent, two-child household, the living wage is $31.04 if one parent is working and $21.56 if both parents are working.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.