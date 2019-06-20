{{featured_button_text}}
Semi crash I-94

Crews clean up debris Wednesday afternoon following a fiery multiple-vehicle crash late Wednesday morning on I-94.

 ANDREW ROSENTHAL andrew.rosenthal@journaltimes.com

YORKVILLE — The Northbound and Southbound lanes of Interstate-94 are now open, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

Both lanes were shut down Wednesday following a multi-vehicle crash that closed both sides of the interstate for around 10 hours. 

