YORKVILLE — The Northbound and Southbound lanes of Interstate-94 are now open, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.
Both lanes were shut down Wednesday following a multi-vehicle crash that closed both sides of the interstate for around 10 hours.
There is at least one accident a day out there. Usually more than one. We have turned into a 3rd world county. The last thing we are considering is public safety. A couple fatalities? It is sad, bu Look how fast we are moving! Foxconn speed! I have no confidence the state will be enforcing environmental standards. It will cost too much.
