All full: Construction started on final building at Mount Pleasant Business Park

MOUNT PLEASANT — Construction for the final building in the Mount Pleasant Business Park began in late October and was kicked off with a groundbreaking event on Oct. 28.

“I look forward to seeing the completion of this park in 2022,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a statement. “Our region is primed for growth and economic development, and Racine County is a destination for companies and businesses with the foresight to join our community.”

Take advantage of this limited-time offer Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

The building, located at 11907 Meridian Drive, was purchased for about $2,914,700, according to Racine County property transfer records for the week of Oct. 11. The Meridian III building is located at the intersection of Meridian and International Drives, and was the last vacant space in the business park.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It is an industrial distribution building being built on-spec; as such, there are no official plans for who will occupy the building yet, according to Marty Hanley, president of Land and Lakes Development, based in Illinois.

The building is 247,000 square feet. It began construction the week of Oct. 18 with plans to be completed by June of 2022, Hanley said.