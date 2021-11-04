 Skip to main content
All full: Construction started on final building at Mount Pleasant Business Park
Mount Pleasant Business Park

All full: Construction started on final building at Mount Pleasant Business Park

Meridian III construction

Construction in progress for the Meridian III building, 11907 Meridian Drive, on Thursday in Mount Pleasant.

 Diana Panuncial

MOUNT PLEASANT — Construction for the final building in the Mount Pleasant Business Park began in late October and was kicked off with a groundbreaking event on Oct. 28.

Meridian III building groundbreaking

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, fourth from left, participates in the groundbreaking of the Meridian III building on Oct. 28.

“I look forward to seeing the completion of this park in 2022,” Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a statement. “Our region is primed for growth and economic development, and Racine County is a destination for companies and businesses with the foresight to join our community.”

The building, located at 11907 Meridian Drive, was purchased for about $2,914,700, according to Racine County property transfer records for the week of Oct. 11. The Meridian III building is located at the intersection of Meridian and International Drives, and was the last vacant space in the business park.

It is an industrial distribution building being built on-spec; as such, there are no official plans for who will occupy the building yet, according to Marty Hanley, president of Land and Lakes Development, based in Illinois.

The building is 247,000 square feet. It began construction the week of Oct. 18 with plans to be completed by June of 2022, Hanley said.

Land and Lakes is co-developing the building with Hillwood Investment Properties, which has several offices across the country, including Rosemont, Ill.

Meridian III construction (2)

Construction in progress for the Meridian III building, 11907 Meridian Drive, on Thursday.

“Racine County has aggressively pursued economic development opportunities and we continue to see the transformative results,” Delagrave said. “Thank you to Land and Lakes for its vision and continued investment in Mount Pleasant and Racine County. I look forward to seeing the completion of this park in 2022.”

