All ends well in rescue call for kayaker at North Beach

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Tuesday morning call for a kayaker allegedly in distress on Lake Michigan turned out to be a false alarm.

The call, which came in at 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, drew a large response at North Beach from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the Racine Fire Department, and the Racine County Dive Team.

“The nature of the call was a kayaker that was in the water struggling,” said Capt. Bradley Friend of the Sheriff’s Office, the incident commander. “It sounds like there was some conflicting information from the witness that we had on shore. It sounded like he (the kayaker) was in the water, struggling, waving his arms around, which initiated the call out for the Dive Team.

"We later found out that he was on the boat, just fine — he was struggling in the wind but was okay. Racine Fire’s boat made contact with the gentleman and found out that he was okay. He continued paddling and the call was cancelled.”

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.