All-County girls tennis: Prairie's Gesner never backed down, wins Player of Year

Sarah Gesner was on an island this year.
For the first time since she was a freshman on The Prairie School girls tennis team in 2016, she was a singles player. That meant Gesner had no partner on the court to help her manage the highs and lows of a match. All the energy had to come from within, even when things weren’t going so well.
Say this for the senior: She was a quick study. Gesner steamrolled through 26 of her first 27 matches at No. 1 singles. Her season ended with Gesner fighting off a painful turf toe in a 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 loss to Baluck Deang of Madison Edgewood Sacred Heart on Oct. 19 in the WIAA Division 2 singles championship.
For her perfomance this season, Gesner was selected All-County Player of Year.
She ended her career with 74-27 combined record between singles and doubles and two silver medals at the state tournament. The first came in 2018, when she played doubles with Hailey Stoltenberg.
“Reaching state on my own as opposed to as a doubles player was rewarding in a different way,” Gesner said. “It was really cool to go last year in doubles because it was a testament to Hailey’s and my ability to work together as a team. We were able to push each other — whether that meant to work harder, be more positive, or otherwise. This year, I had to rely on myself to stay in a good mindset and give each match my all.
“Looking back at my championship match, I’m still proud of the way I played and the effort I put into the match. I realize that I fought as hard as I could and Baluck was able to come out on top that day.”
What made Gesner one of the finest singles players in the state this year? It was her understated desire to succeed against the strong competition Prairie players usually face.
Gesner usually didn’t show much emotion on the court. But when she was tested during a match, she always showed the resolve to get the job done.
“She was very intense,” said Kayla Maurer, a member of Union Grove’s No. 1 doubles team that qualified for state this season. “I never saw her give up. I’ve only watched her a few times, but every time I saw her play, she was very determined, very intense and very focused on the game.”
Take a match Sept. 21 against Shorewood’s Margaret Bugnacki, a state qualifier, this season. Gesner was getting overwhelmed early in the match when Prairie coach Nich Schafer came out with some advice that was instrumental not only in that match, but in her season.”
“I think that my first match against Margaret Bugnacki was a real turning point for me this season,” Gesner said. “I lost the first set 1-6 and came back to win 1-6, 7-6 (4), 10-7. I was playing a too-safe game in the first set, and when Coach Schafer came out on the court to talk to me in between sets, he essentially said, ‘If you’re going to lose this match, you might as well go out playing your game.’
“And when I started to play the way I wanted to play, the momentum shifted. That match definitely impacted my confidence going into the rest of the season.”
Prior to Gesner’s loss in the championship match, the only blemish on her record this season came Sept. 7, when Kenosha Tremper’s Olivia Valentine defeated her 6-1, 6-2.
Gesner credits Schafer, Prairie’s coach since 2000, for helping her become the player she is.
“Coach Schafer has meant a lot to me and has been so instrumental in my tennis career,” she said. “He helps me identify ways to shift my strategy if needed within a match, and whether I win or lose, he is super supportive and helps me focus on ways to do better in my next match.
“It’s also really special that he believes in me off the court too enough to ask me to be captain for the last three years. That role has allowed tennis to shape me in a more holistic way than just playing matches alone.”
There was a reason why Schafer named Gesner his captain the last three seasons: As impressive as she is in tennis, she’s even more impressive as a person.
“Her leadership shined in her four years with the program, not only with her tennis results, but in her ability to keep her teammates positive and working together,” Schafer said. “She’s also a leader outside of tennis in whatever she sets out to do.”
Added Union Grove tennis coach Mike Brannen: “She just a good kid. I think a kid like that is going to have success no matter what she does. She’s very polite, very sportsmanlike and takes care of business.”
- Brannen was voted the county’s coach of the year by his peers. It was a successful season for the 57-year-old Brannen, but it was also a trying one with his father’s diminished physical state. John Brannen died Nov. 9 of complications related to diabetes.
The Broncos’ season highlight was winning the Racine County Invitational. Brannen also coached the Broncos’ No. 1 doubles team of Kayla Maurer and Kaitlyn Krause to a state tournament berth.
“He thinks about us as people as well as players,” Maurer said of Brannen. “He was always checking in on us and making sure we were all right. But he was also thinking about how we should put the team together and made sure that we were getting along and enjoying it.”
Brannen, a 1980 Waterford graduate who has been Union Grove’s coach for 14 years, looks back on this season with pride.
“I had a great group of kids,” he said. “You look at the kids and the effort they put in, they didn’t all have success, but they gave 110% every single day. They smiled and they had fun.”