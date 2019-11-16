All-County girls tennis: Prairie's Gesner never backed down, wins Player of Year

“Looking back at my championship match, I’m still proud of the way I played and the effort I put into the match. I realize that I fought as hard as I could and Baluck was able to come out on top that day.”

What made Gesner one of the finest singles players in the state this year? It was her understated desire to succeed against the strong competition Prairie players usually face.

Gesner usually didn’t show much emotion on the court. But when she was tested during a match, she always showed the resolve to get the job done.

“She was very intense,” said Kayla Maurer, a member of Union Grove’s No. 1 doubles team that qualified for state this season. “I never saw her give up. I’ve only watched her a few times, but every time I saw her play, she was very determined, very intense and very focused on the game.”

Take a match Sept. 21 against Shorewood’s Margaret Bugnacki, a state qualifier, this season. Gesner was getting overwhelmed early in the match when Prairie coach Nich Schafer came out with some advice that was instrumental not only in that match, but in her season.”