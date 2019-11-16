All-County girls tennis: Plenty of firepower among first team selections

As impressive as Sarah Gesner was as a senior at Prairie this season, there were other outstanding members of All-Racine County girls tennis team.
There was the Union Grove doubles team of Kayla Maurer and Kaitlyn Krause, who also earned a state tournament berth this season. There was Case singles players Destiny Klinkhammer and Alaina Jaeck, who are both among the most accomplished student-athletes at Case. There’s also St. Catherine’s Kate Smith, who made a huge jump at No. 1 singles as a junior.
The doubles teams of Prairie’s Andrea Palmen and Molly Cookman and St. Catherine’s Anne Howard and AnneMarie Letsch gave even more class to this team.
Here are profiles on the first-team All-County players, as voted on by the county’s coaches:
Sarah Gesner
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: 25-2 record; first place in the Metro Classic Conference, first-team All-MCC, second place in the WIAA Division 2 state singles tournament, All-State honors and Racine County scholar athlete.
COLLEGE: According to Prairie coach Nich Schafer, “Sarah has interest in potentially playing tennis in college and is looking at Carleton and St.Olaf, among a few other D3 schools.
QUOTABLE: “For the second straight year, Sarah had a season to write about as she once again took second in the state tournament,” Schafer said. “In 2018, she brought home the silver medal in doubles and in 2019, the silver in singles. All season Sarah had her opponents asking themselves ‘Who is this girl from Prairie’ as she routinely dismantled her opposition. She will be missed, as she was a constant leader and true representative of what Prairie tennis strives to be.”
Kate Smith
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Smith made a huge jump since her sophomore season, improving from 7-11 to 25-8. She placed second to Gesner in the Metro Classic Conference at singles and was third in the Racine County Invitational.
QUOTABLE: “She played hard throughout her first three seasons with the Angels,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer. “She has some of the best strokes and ability for a female player in the county and has seen through her defeats and tougher matches what she needs to work on to put herself in medal contention for her senior season.”
Destiny Klinkhammer
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: 21-9 record, placed second at the Racine County Invitational. Was third at the Southeast Conference Tournament. Won her only match at sub-sectionals. Lost her first match in the sectional round. Special qualifier in the WIAA Division 1 State Tennis Tournament. Lost to a ranked player in the first round. She is in the Engineering Pathway and is ranked 32nd of 456 with a GPA of 4.248. She is a part of the National Honor Society and is in the band.
COLLEGE: Plans on attending the Naval Academy. Her lifelong goal, according to Case coach Kaleena Vasil, is to be a Marine with an emphasis in engineering.
QUOTABLE: Destiny will be greatly missed,” Vasil said. “She was a great leader and role model for the entire team, on and off the court.”
Alaina Jaeck
SCHOOL: Case
You have free articles remaining.
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: 25-5 record. She took 1st place at the Racine County Invite. She placed 1st at the SEC conference meet. Won both matches at her sub-sectional flight. Lost in the first round at sectionals. Alaina is in the Business Pathway and is ranked 12th of 461 in her class with a 4.0 GPA
COLLEGE: She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin and study law.
QUOTABLE: “Alaina had an outstanding 2019 season,” Case coach Kaleena Vasil said. “I am looking forward to next season to see what Alaina can accomplish.”
Kayla Maurer and Kaitlyn Krause
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Both are seniors
NOTABLE: 22-7; first place in the Racine County Tournament, second place in the Southern Lakes Conference. Maurer and Krause lost to Lake Geneva Badger, which made it to the round of 16 in the Division 1 State Tournament. They were first team All-MCC.
COLLEGE: Maurer is interested in Christian Colleges in the Midwest. Krause is interested in UW-Oshkosh.
QUOTABLE: “Kayla will be hard to replace because of her athletic skills,” Union Grove coach Mike Brannen said. “She qualified for state two years in a row, last year with Chloe Woods and this year with Kaitlyn. Last year, Kaitlyn was a tie breaker away from qualifying for state with Brooke Weis at No. 2 doubles. I remember telling her she will make it next year. She did. Kaitlyn and Kayla have been friends since early in grade school. They knew that they could play well together. I am very proud of their accomplishments this year.”
Andrea Palmen and Molly Cookman
SCHOOL: Prairie
GRADES: Palmen is a senior, Cookman is a sophomore
NOTABLE: 14-9 record at No.1 doubles; first place in the Metro Classic Conference, first-team All-MCC, lost in three sets to the eventual state runner-ups in the second round of the state tournament.
COLLEGE: Palmen is looking at St. Olaf, Carleton & Macalester and is interested in English, Psychology and communications.
QUOTABLE: “Molly and Andrea both played singles last year and knew that with Sarah moving to singles this season that they would need to pair-up in doubles if they would have a chance to make it to the state tournament,” Praoroe coach Nich Schafer said. “They worked hard all season, learning the ins and outs of doubles along the way and were able to play their best matches of the season at the state tournament. These two were one point from going up 5-3 in the third set versus Monroe, which was the third seed and eventual state runner-ups. Although it was a hard defeat, it was great to see them compete at that level, which almost put them into contention for state medal.”
Anne Howard and AnneMarie Letsch
SCHOOL: St. Catherine’s
GRADES: Both are seniors
NOTABLE: After both earned honorable mention on the All-County team as juniors, Howard and Letsch joined forces to go 21-8 and make a strong run at the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament. Among their highlights was placing second in the Metro Classic Conference Tournament.
QUOTABLE: “You could see that their chemistry improved over the season,” Prairie coach Nich Schafer said. “To play No. 1 doubles and to be 21-8, you need to have good chemistry and know what each other is doing. Anne and AnneMarie know their roles and each each other’s strengths and weaknesses were.”