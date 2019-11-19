All-County girls cross country: Waterford's Radobicky voted Runner of the Year

“She started this summer with her preparation,” Schreiber said. “She was dedicated to being a top runner, not only for our team, but in the area.

“She ran with a purpose this summer, she did well at the Rebel (Radobicky placed third at Horlick’s Rebel Invitational Sept. 7) and, really, from there, she didn’t look back.

“I think she ran with the confidence and expectation that she was going to be in the front of every race. And that mindset was different from the past couple of years. There was some hesitation and uncertainty and think with age and with more experience, she became more confident. She really entered every race with that confidence.”

It started Aug. 30, when Radobicky won the Racine County Invitational. She followed that by placing third in the Rebel Invitational and then winning the Southern Lakes Conference Relays, invitationals hosted by Franklin, Mukwonago and Waterford and the Southern Lakes Conference championship.

Radobicky saved her best for last, placing second by less than a second to Myra Stray of Waukesha West at the Hartland Arrowhead Sectional. And then came her performance at the state meet.

What was behind Radobicky’s comeback season? It started with investing on the mental side of competitive running.