All-County girls cross country: Waterford again leads the first-team pack

Kelsey Radobicky has regained the lead.

She was the All-Racine County Athlete of the Year as a freshman at Waterford High School in 2017 before giving way to teammate Jayda Obluck for that honor last season.

But Radobicky regained the distinction as a junior and will have a chance to make it three out of four next season.

Among those joining her on the first team are members of two programs that advanced to the state meet. Audrey Amaya and Kaitlyn Francis were the lead runners on the first Case team to qualify for the state meet since 1995. And Morgan Ramsey was the top runner on a Catholic Central team that made its first-ever appearance at state.

Here are profiles on the first-team athletes, as voted on by the county coaches:

Kelsey Radobicky

SCHOOL: Waterford

GRADE: Junior

NOTABLE: Won six of her nine meets and topped off her season by placing 25th at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet in 19:18.1. Her best time of the season was 19:17.6 at the Hartland Arrowhead Sectional.