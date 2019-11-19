All-County girls cross country: Waterford again leads the first-team pack

Kelsey Radobicky has regained the lead.
She was the All-Racine County Athlete of the Year as a freshman at Waterford High School in 2017 before giving way to teammate Jayda Obluck for that honor last season.
But Radobicky regained the distinction as a junior and will have a chance to make it three out of four next season.
Among those joining her on the first team are members of two programs that advanced to the state meet. Audrey Amaya and Kaitlyn Francis were the lead runners on the first Case team to qualify for the state meet since 1995. And Morgan Ramsey was the top runner on a Catholic Central team that made its first-ever appearance at state.
Here are profiles on the first-team athletes, as voted on by the county coaches:
Kelsey Radobicky
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Won six of her nine meets and topped off her season by placing 25th at the WIAA Division 1 State Meet in 19:18.1. Her best time of the season was 19:17.6 at the Hartland Arrowhead Sectional.
QUOTABLE: “She clearly established herself as one of the best female distance runners not only in the county but also the state,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said. “She ran with poise and confidence all season. Better yet, she embraced the challenges of the biggest meets. The results at the sectional and state meet speak for themselves. This season set the stage for what could be a historic senior season for Kelsey and Waterford.”
Jayda Obluck
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Was the All-Racine County Athlete of the Year as a junior in 2018. Ran a season-best 19:44 at the Hartland Arrowhead Sectional. Placed third at the Southern Lakes Conference Meet in 20:02, her second-best time of the season.
QUOTABLE: “Jayda followed up her record-breaking junior season with an outstanding senior cross country season,” Waterford coach Nate Schreiber said “Her season best, 19:44, was a mere eight seconds off the final qualifying spot at the Arrowhead Sectional. It was a bittersweet ending to her high school career. Yet, she helped put Waterford on the Division 1 map again and is directly responsible for back-to- back SLC Championships. I’m extremely impressed with Jayda as a young lady and a runner.”
Audrey Amaya
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: In what was her first season of cross country, Amaya won her first race ever in the freshman-sophomore event of the Racine County Invitational at Waterford. She was Case’s No. 1 runner in every meet. Amaya was consistent in each of her 5,000-meter races, finishing with times between 20:20 and 20:44. Her other top races included finishing third in leading the Eagles to the Southeast Conference championship and her 12th place finish at the Kenosha Bradford Sectional.
QUOTABLE: “Audrey has a great work ethic and a tough racing attitude,” Case coach Mike DeWitt said. “She is a leader by example that has the ingredients for many more honors in over the coming seasons.”
Kaitlyn Francis
SCHOOL: Case
GRADE: Junior
NOTABLE: Francis was the most experienced runner in the program with after being the No. 1 runner the previous two years years. She qualified for the state meet as a freshman and missed by one spot last season. She earned first-team All-Southeast Conference honors by finishing eighth at the conference meet. Her 13th-place finish at the Kenosha Bradford Sectional helped the Eagles secure their spot at the state meet. Her times thru the season were between 20:44 to 21:09.
QUOTABLE: “Kaitlyn is the cornerstone of the success of this season,” Case coach Mike DeWitt said. “She has been to the leader of the program the past two seasons and she was a key to the improvement of the top five though 10 on the team. “Her energy will be a key to the continued growth of the team over the next year and a half.”
Riley Kayler
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Freshmen
NOTABLE: Ran a season best time of 20:36 at the WIAA Division I Hartland Arrowhead Sectional, placing 29th out of 80 runners.
QUOTABLE: “Riley has been our No. 1 runner all season with the exception of the first meet,” Union Grove coach Mike Mikula said. “She won her grade level at the Racine County and Southern Lakes Conference relays. Riley is an exceptionally hard worker during practice, which translates to her successes at meets. Based on this year’s results, she has a bright future ahead of her.”
Olivia Pitrof
SCHOOL: Horlick
GRADE: Senior
NOTABLE: Ran a season-best time of 20:58 at the Muskego Invitational, placing 19th out of 99 runners. Pitrof has made first-team All-Southeast Conference the past three years. She has been first team All- County the past two years.
QUOTABLE: “Olivia has had an awesome four years running cross for Horlick,” Horlick coach Jon Hay said. “She is one of the hardest workers I’ve had the privilege to coach. She is a excellent student, as well. Olivia has been a huge asset to our program and will really be missed.”
Morgan Ramsey
SCHOOL: Catholic Central
GRADE: Sophomore
NOTABLE: Ran a season-best time of 21:13. Won the Prairie Invitational, was third in the Metro Classic Conference Meet and sixth at the Whitewater Sectional
QUOTABLE: “Morgan did an outstanding job as the Catholic Central lead runner,” Catholic Central coach Rick Koceja said. “She earned first-team All-Conference honors and helped the Lady Toppers qualified for the WIAA State Meet, a first in the school’s history. Morgan is a gifted student-athlete and was smart in her season approach and training.”