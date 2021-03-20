All-County girls basketball: Slattery was the leader for Union Grove

QUOTABLE: “I am honored to have had the opportunity to coach a player of Alexis’s caliber,” Park coach Carey Palacios said. “Alexis is an accomplished athlete. As good as she was in basketball, she received a Division I scholarship to play soccer at Western Illinois. She demonstrated our Park program expectations every day with class and determination. She’s a quiet leader who took on a more vocal role this abbreviated season. She was a four-year starter who blossomed into one of our best all-around players in program history. Her ‘never quit’ attitude that took her to both ends of the baseline will be missed. I would have loved to see what she could have accomplished with a full senior season. She had to always be accounted for on the court by opposing teams. She’s a coach’s daughter. Her game IQ and floor generalship allowed me to have an extension on the floor.”