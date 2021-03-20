All-County girls basketball: Slattery was the leader for Union Grove

She was a leader. She was a star who considered herself to be just another member of the team. And she has secured a prominent place in the history of the Union Grove High School girls basketball program.
Angela Slattery, runner-up to Morgann Gardner in voting among coaches for the All-Racine County Player of the Year, made the most of her final season with the Broncos.
As the only senior on the team, it was up to Slattery to lead the young Broncos. She did just that as Union Grove went 20-4 and tied with Lake Geneva Badger for the Southern Lakes Conference championship.
As was the case with Gardner, Slattery finished as the second-leading career scorer for her program. She also was named Player of the Year in the SLC, as Gardner was in the Metro Classic Conference.
But as talented as Slattery was on the court, she was an even bigger standout as a person.
“Angela’s participation with our school and community has helped her develop a positive rapport with students and faculty in and out of the classroom setting,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said.
Here are profiles of the first-team players, as voted on by the county’s coaches:
Morgann Gardner
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Forward
NOTABLE: Averaged 21.2 points (first in the county and 19th best in the state), 10.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.0 steals. Had 14 double-doubles this season. Had season highs of 38 points against Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 18 rebounds against Hartland Lake County Lutheran and Saint Thomas More and five steals against Kenosha St. Joseph. Was Player of the Year in the Metro Classic Conference, high honorable mention AP All State, and honorable mention WBCA Division 4 All-State. Has a scholarship to play for Nebraska Omaha. She finishes at Racine Lutheran second in career points (1,596), free throws made (280) and rebounds (753). Gardner led Lutheran to a 78-15 record and four straight Metro Classic Conference Championships.
QUOTABLE: “Morgann has made a huge impact on our program,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “Her leadership was a huge reason for our success this season. Morgann took on the challenge of being the other team’s main focal point and still had her best season as a Crusader. Morgann can score from the outside, beat you off the dribble, and post you up. This is a rare skill for many players. Not only is Morgann a force on the offensive end, she developed into an excellent defender. It has been an honor and privilege watching Morgann develop not only her game but her character and leadership throughout these past four years.”
Angela Slattery
SCHOOL: Union Grove
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Guard/ Forward
NOTABLE: Slattery averaged 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.3 steals this season. She became the second-leading scorer in school history with 1,173 points. Was Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year, honorable mention Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 All-State and AP honorable mention. Was voted team MVP by her peers. She helped Union Grove win the conference championship and finish ranked in the AP state poll three of her four seasons. She started every game in her four-year career and helped the Broncos to a 71-25 record (44-13 conference record). She plans to play for Dakota State University in South Dakota.
QUOTABLE: “Angela displays the communication skills, sincerity, enthusiasm, and, most importantly, the leadership skills that have contributed greatly to our program’s success the past four years,” Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said. “As our only senior on this year’s team, she has truly become our main leader. Angela leads by example and by being heard. I believe that Angela will continue to have success on the basketball court and in life. She has set her standards high for herself and worked very hard to achieve them. During the time of achieving individual goals, Angela also helped her team win three conference championships in the past four years, earning a 71-25 overall record. Angela also became the second-leading scorer in school history with 1,173 points.”
Nevaiah Bell-Tenner
SCHOOL: Racine Lutheran
GRADE: Junior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: Averaged 11.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.7 steals. Had four double doubles this season. She had season highs of 22 points against Catholic Central, 16 rebounds against Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, seven assists against Whitefish Bay Dominican and six steals against Prairie. She led the Crusaders in assists and steals and was second in points and rebounds. Was named first-team All-Metro Classic Conference. In her three years, Bell-Tenner has helped the Crusaders to a 62-8 record.
QUOTABLE: “Nevaiah has improved in all facets of her game and has become a complete player,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “She has become a leader on the team and her leadership has been crucial to our success. Nevaiah is willing to do whatever is asked of her, which was demonstrated this year by her willingness to become a rebounder. To average almost eight rebounds a game from the point guard position is something that most point guards cannot do. Then to have more assists than turnovers is a coach’s dream. I look forward to seeing how much she improves her game next season.”
Torie Loppnow
SCHOOL: Waterford
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: Averaged 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. She is a four-year letterwinner and has been part of four regional championships. Was named second-team All-Southern Lakes Conference and was the Wolverines’ co-MVP. Was team captain. Suffered an injury in the regional championship and was unable to play in the sectionals. Plans to attend UW-Steven’s Point next year.
QUOTABLE: “Torie has battled injuries throughout the past three years,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. “However, the most amazing part of Torie’s successful basketball journey is that she never gave up. After missing her sophomore year and part of her junior year, Torie was determined to make her senior year a success. That is exactly what she did. Torie will always be one of the most passionate athletes I have coached and will be missed for her absolutely amazing personality.”
Alexis Betker
SCHOOL: Park
GRADE: Senior
POSITION: Guard
NOTABLE: Averaged 16.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.2 steals. In her career, she had 782 points, 494 rebounds, 245 steals and 190 assists Was a four-year varsity starter and had high academic honors all four years. She 12 double-doubles. Betker has a full scholarship to play soccer at Division I Western Illinois University.
QUOTABLE: “I am honored to have had the opportunity to coach a player of Alexis’s caliber,” Park coach Carey Palacios said. “Alexis is an accomplished athlete. As good as she was in basketball, she received a Division I scholarship to play soccer at Western Illinois. She demonstrated our Park program expectations every day with class and determination. She’s a quiet leader who took on a more vocal role this abbreviated season. She was a four-year starter who blossomed into one of our best all-around players in program history. Her ‘never quit’ attitude that took her to both ends of the baseline will be missed. I would have loved to see what she could have accomplished with a full senior season. She had to always be accounted for on the court by opposing teams. She’s a coach’s daughter. Her game IQ and floor generalship allowed me to have an extension on the floor.”