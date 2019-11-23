All-County boys soccer: Prairie's Garduno voted Player of the Year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What about this sixth sense of your’s Luis? Garduno feels it started to develop when he was a boy who had to compensate for being so undersized.

“I have always had this sense, it has always been there and it comes natural with me,” he said. “What I usually struggle with in the physical side of the game. My dad helped me see and practice to be the best and I developed this sixth sense out of necessity when I was smaller. I had to develop an advantage on other players.

“I know my teammates are very fast and very skillful, so when I see open space behind the defenders, I always try to get them running backwards. That’s really hard to defend, especially against fast players like Jason Frosch.”

Typically, Garduno credited his teammates for his record-setting performance Nov. 7.

“I could not have broken that record without my teammates,” he said. “I can provide a lot of goal-scoring opportunities, but without goal scorers, I could not have gotten those four assists.

“In the first half, the other team was doing really well. In the second half, the spaces opened up for me, so I was able to play my game.”