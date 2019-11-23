All-County boys soccer: Prairie's Garduno voted Player of the Year

Just call it a gift with Luis Garduno.
The 2019 All-Racine County Player of the Year in boys soccer simply saw things on a pitch that can’t be taught. Garduno, a senior at The Prairie School, had a sense where he could see something developing before it actually did.
It’s something either a player has or he doesn’t. Prairie coach Corey Oakland has routinely seen it during Garduno’s three seasons as a starter, when the Hawks went 47-8-10 with one state championship and one runner-up finish.
And Oakland has savored Garduno’s excellence throughout those 65 matches.
“What really seemed to separate Luis from the pack this year was his ability to see and execute the game at a much higher level,” Oakland said. “He could simultaneously read offensive runs and defense positioning, and play the perfect ball to break lines and and put our offense in position to score.”
Garduno started to develop that mental outlook for the game when he was a boy living in his native Mexico City. Under the guidance of his father and grandfather, Garduno started playing at the age of 3 and became involved in club soccer when he was 5.
But he was hardly an instant success. Garduno didn’t start filling out physically until he was a sophomore at Prairie and recalls usually being overlooked by coaches in Mexico City.
He also hit a major speed bump when he had to undergo surgery when he was 10. As Garduno explained, “I vomited too much when I was a kid, so my esophagus burned. I needed to get surgery to stop vomiting so my esophagus could recover.”
Through those hard times, Garduno learned a valuable lesson.
“I had to have a lot of patience and wait for my time to shine,” he said. “It has been a hard-taught lesson, but it was very important not only for soccer but for life.”
By the time Garduno moved to Racine from Brazil in August 2016 with parents Luis and Silvia and younger brother Mauricio, he was prepared to excel. He was an incoming freshman at Prairie that fall and started that year on the junior varsity team.
And then came the next three seasons, when Garduno was a player who quietly got things done on one of the most dominant Division 4 programs in the state.
As a sophomore, he scored the only goal in the Hawks’ 1-0 victory over Sturgeon Bay in the Division 4 championship game. Two years later, he made his impact in another way with that sixth sense of his.
In Prairie’s 8-0 victory over Lake Mills in a Division 4 state semifinal Nov. 7, Garduno set an all-divisions tournament record with four assists. After that match teammate Max Yde marveled that, “I’ll be watching the tape and I can’t even pick out what he’s seen.”
What about this sixth sense of your’s Luis? Garduno feels it started to develop when he was a boy who had to compensate for being so undersized.
“I have always had this sense, it has always been there and it comes natural with me,” he said. “What I usually struggle with in the physical side of the game. My dad helped me see and practice to be the best and I developed this sixth sense out of necessity when I was smaller. I had to develop an advantage on other players.
“I know my teammates are very fast and very skillful, so when I see open space behind the defenders, I always try to get them running backwards. That’s really hard to defend, especially against fast players like Jason Frosch.”
Typically, Garduno credited his teammates for his record-setting performance Nov. 7.
“I could not have broken that record without my teammates,” he said. “I can provide a lot of goal-scoring opportunities, but without goal scorers, I could not have gotten those four assists.
“In the first half, the other team was doing really well. In the second half, the spaces opened up for me, so I was able to play my game.”
Garduno hopes to play professionally one day. His next step is college and he plans to play for Carthage College next season.
Oakland knows Garduno will be up for the challenge.
“Luis is also a great kid and great teammate,” Oakland said. “He is a hard worker both in and out of the classroom who epitomizes the successful student athlete.
“He’s a natural and selfless leader and he will bring his ever-expanding talent and ability to Carthage College next season. I look forward to cheering him on from the opposite sideline.”
- Oakland was voted the county’s coach of the year after leading the Hawks to a 17-2-5 record and a berth in the WIAA Division 4 championship game. They lost 2-1 after Sturgeon Bay scored at 1:07:39 in overtime.
“It’s still a painful loss, but as with every difficulty in life, the pain eases over time,” Oakland said. “Of course you always try to keep the perspective that simply being a part of the state tournament, much less losing in double overtime in the final, is reason for celebration.
“But we’ve also set the bar extremely high both for this individual group of players, and our program. So while we’re all extremely proud of the season and enjoyed every minute of the run to the state final, it’s also hard to come so close and not finish the deal.
“That said, this was a truly enjoyable group of players and upperclassmen that finish their careers with two appearances in the state final, and one championship. We only lost our first game of the year and our last, but we had a ton of fun, and some big wins in between. When keeping that perspective, the season was a major success.”
Said Garduno: “Corey teaches us to work hard and give our best every time we go out on the field. He makes us work for each other as a team and not as individuals, which is why the program has had so much success over the past few years.
“Skill matters but the feeling of being part of a family and having fun is what makes the program so successful.”