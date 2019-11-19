All-County boys cross country: Union Grove's Hall voted Runner of the Year

Mike Mikula remembers traveling to the WIAA Division 1 Cross Country Championships in November 2018 with Kevin Hall, his No. 1 runner for Union Grove.
As they made the nearly 200-mile drive to Wisconsin Rapids, Hall’s mind was not on race strategy, weather conditions or anything that might come into play during the meet.
It was about the oncoming traffic passing by. Seriously.
“He said, ‘You know, Mikula, I look at these cars drive by in the opposite direction and I know what I’m doing for today, but I wonder what’s going on for them today? What’s going on in their world?’ “ Mikula said. “I said, ‘You know, Kevin, I really don’t think about things like that.’
“He just has these moments of Zen, I guess is the way to put it.”
That was underscored when the senior was interviewed about being named the All-Racine County Runner of the Year in boys cross country. Preferring to be interviewed via email rather than telephone, Hall bypassed the routine of questions that were put to him and instead offered a long email that concluded with, “Sorry that I became terribly long-winded. I think I have addressed the questions completely.”
A young man who became Union Grove’s first Southern Lakes Conference champion in more than 25 years and placed 99th at the state meet, offered a torrential downpour of thoughts.
You have free articles remaining.
And, yes, in how own way, Hall covered everything comprehensively.
Take, for instance, how one of the most accomplished runners in the history of Union Grove program became involved in the sport.
“Track season my freshman year is when running started for me,” Hall started his email. “I had come from soccer and basketball and only half-heartedly joined the track team with no real goals in mind. Soon after, I discovered that I could be a halfway decent runner and decided to go out for cross country the following year.
“Through this decision, I came to love running and the challenges of embracing a new sport.”
The 6-foot-4 Hall approached his new challenge with the Zen-like qualities Mikula would notice and steadily progressed.
As a sophomore, he stepped into the role of Union Grove’s No. 1 runner, was sixth in the SLC Meet and 27th in the Hartland Arrowhead Sectional.
He made a drastic jump as a junior, running a personal-best time of 16:35 and placing 157th at state. He became Union Grove’s first state qualifier since Paul Buchanan in 1996 and the Broncos to their first SLC championship since ‘92.
And then came the piece de resistance, Hall’s senior season, when he won the SLC championship and placed 99th at the state meet. This is a young man who left nothing to chance going into this season. “This summer, I clocked in more miles than ever, reaching 40 miles a week, not including cross training and mountain biking,” Hall continued in his email. “My diet is an important part of my regime that most people might not know about. I have been progressively eating more healthy, cutting out gluten, dairy and added sugar. “I bring food with me wherever go and stick to my diet. My mother is very good at finding healthy options and even making snacks for me. Once the season began, I cut back on the mileage with the increase of speed work and incorporated more more lifting, getting into the weight room almost every day. This training led to great start to my senior season.” If there was a hiccup to his season, it was straining his hamstring in the week after he placed seventh at the Angel Invitational Sept. 21. After being held out of the Laser Invitational at Kettle Moraine Sept. 28, Hall gradually worked his way back. “It gradually faded and was similar to hamstring troubles I have had in years past where it seems my muscles have not quite caught up to my stature as a 6-4 runner,” Hall said. “Electroshock therapy helped with this tremendously and I was able to run my hardest at conference. Being the conference champion was certainly exciting and a fine way to round out my senior season. “Qualifying for state was another blessing. The competition was stiffer than ever.” Where does Hall take running from here? “I love to run as a way to use the gifts God has given me and to honor him by not letting it consume my life,” Hall wrote. “Running is something to be enjoyed, but not idolized. Like all other things of this world, it is fleeting. “Running fast is not my main passion in life. Serving God is. Someday, my legs will fail me, but God never will.”
After serving as cross country coach at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More from 1992-2015, Mikula moved on to Union Grove in 2016. The 53-year-old English teacher has had a major impact on the program in just four years. After leading the Broncos to their first SLC championship since 1992 last season, Mikula helped Hall become the program’s first conference champion in more than 25 years. “I can tell you that in all the years I’ve done this, I have not had three boys in the 16-minute range,” said Mikula, referring to Hall, Marcus Johnson and Hunter Reich. “I know that for some programs, it’s a regular thing for them, but I’ve never had three runners in the 16s. “For me and the team, I think that’s a huge step forward. Not to bash any previous teams, but in the past, an accomplishment would have been just to get one in the 17s. We had three in the 16s, one in the 17s and one in the 18ths this year. So that was a big thing. “I think we’re starting to get a reputation again. The recognition means a lot. I want for them, more than anything, just to be recognized.”