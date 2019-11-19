All-County boys cross country: Union Grove's Hall voted Runner of the Year

And then came the piece de resistance, Hall’s senior season, when he won the SLC championship and placed 99th at the state meet. This is a young man who left nothing to chance going into this season. “This summer, I clocked in more miles than ever, reaching 40 miles a week, not including cross training and mountain biking,” Hall continued in his email. “My diet is an important part of my regime that most people might not know about. I have been progressively eating more healthy, cutting out gluten, dairy and added sugar. “I bring food with me wherever go and stick to my diet. My mother is very good at finding healthy options and even making snacks for me. Once the season began, I cut back on the mileage with the increase of speed work and incorporated more more lifting, getting into the weight room almost every day. This training led to great start to my senior season.” If there was a hiccup to his season, it was straining his hamstring in the week after he placed seventh at the Angel Invitational Sept. 21. After being held out of the Laser Invitational at Kettle Moraine Sept. 28, Hall gradually worked his way back. “It gradually faded and was similar to hamstring troubles I have had in years past where it seems my muscles have not quite caught up to my stature as a 6-4 runner,” Hall said. “Electroshock therapy helped with this tremendously and I was able to run my hardest at conference. Being the conference champion was certainly exciting and a fine way to round out my senior season. “Qualifying for state was another blessing. The competition was stiffer than ever.” Where does Hall take running from here? “I love to run as a way to use the gifts God has given me and to honor him by not letting it consume my life,” Hall wrote. “Running is something to be enjoyed, but not idolized. Like all other things of this world, it is fleeting. “Running fast is not my main passion in life. Serving God is. Someday, my legs will fail me, but God never will.”