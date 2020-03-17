All City of Racine meetings canceled until April 20

RACINE — In order to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus, the City of Racine has cancelled all meetings, including City Council and committee meetings, until April 20.
The City Council was scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday but was canceled at 4 p.m. due to lack of quorum.
Mayor Cory Mason told The Journal Times before the decision was made to cancel Tuesday's meeting that the plan was to space out the aldermen's desks and keep the meeting short.
"We're going to take precautions in the chamber today to spread out the seats so there is a little more social distancing from where they're sitting and to go through the council meeting tonight very expeditiously," Mason said. "That will be the last meeting we have for a while until things become clearer from state and federal officials who seem to be ever more strict in their instructions to communities about how to remain safe in the midst of coronavirus."
Safety or duty?
But several aldermen, out of concern over coronavirus, emailed city officials and the press that they would not attend.
Alderman Sandy Weidner of the 6th District in her email stated she believed Mason kept the meeting in place in order to pass a referendum in support of Racine Unified School District's referendum, which will be on the ballot April 7.
"Compliance with these 'orders' should be of utmost importance to the council members in their role as 'leaders', to set the example that we adhere to the same orders that we ask of our constituents. Tonight should be no exception," Weidner wrote. "Either this infectious virus is truly an emergency or it is not... I will not be attending tonight's council meeting and would ask that the mayor do the right thing, put politics aside and cancel tonight's council meeting, for the health and well being of our community."
Alderman Melissa Lemke of the 15th District, who works in public health, also stated that she would not attend out of concern over the epidemic and argued the city should look into alternative means of meeting that are still in compliance with open meetings laws.
"I appreciate the need for city business to continue as usual, but think we need to find an alternate format," Lemke stated. "People may be asking why (COVID-19) is causing such a stir. It is because you can spread it to vulnerable people for up to seven days without knowing you have a single symptom. The best public health advice I have heard is this: behave as if you are already exposed and could be spreading the illness."
Other aldermen also stated they did not plan to attend. By 4 p.m., the city officially canceled the meeting due to lack of quorum.