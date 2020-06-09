All Animal Crackers concerts at Racine Zoo postponed to 2021

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — The Racine Zoo has postponed all of its 2020 musical events to 2021. This includes the new Music at the Zoo Concerts, Animal Crackers Junior Concert Series and the Animal Crackers Concert Series.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision,” said Beth Heidorn, the Zoo’s executive director. “The Racine Zoo’s Board of Directors made the decision to postpone the 2020 concerts at the zoo until 2021. This is due in large part to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

All tickets purchased for concerts in 2020 will be honored in 2021 for their respective concerts. For questions, email info@racinezoo.org.

The rescheduled dates for 2021 are as follows:

Music at the Zoo:

Friday, June 25, 2021 — Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band

Saturday, June 26, 2021 — Hotel California, a Salute to the Eagles with opening band The Grimm Brothers

Animal Crackers Junior:

Friday, July 9, 2021 — Ralph’s World

Friday, August, 6, 2021 — Imagination Movers

Animal Crackers:

Wednesday, July 7, 2021 — The Flat Cats

Wednesday, July 21, 2021 — Cindy Bradley

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 — TBD

Wednesday, August 18, 2021 — Walter Beasley

