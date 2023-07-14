RACINE — Alexander Ramirez, assistant chief of the Racine Police Department, was named interim chief of police by the Police and Fire Commission on Thursday night.

Chief Maurice Robinson submitted his resignation July 5 after more than two years with the department. The resignation took effect Friday.

"Chief Robinson has advocated for and wholeheartedly supports that decision as it provides continuity and stability for the Department and the city," Sgt. Kristi Wilcox, the public information officer for the police department, said. "As Interim Chief Ramirez moves into this new level of responsibility, Chief Robinson has every confidence that our members will support him with the fine work that they have displayed over the past two years."

Ramirez was sworn in as assistant chief of police in July 2021, and was runner-up to Robinson for the chief position.

Ramirez previously worked in various roles for the Milwaukee Police Department for 20 years, including narcotics, patrol, communications and internal affairs.

He has a master's degree in public safety from Marquette University and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2005.

The commission voted unanimously to name Ramirez as the interim chief.

“I think it’s important that the community and the department see that the board is unanimous, for the integrity and authority of Assistant Chief Ramirez to help him in his leadership over the department,” commission member Thomas Binger said.

Ramirez started his term as interim chief of police at midnight Saturday.

The board will likely start the search process for a permanent chief of police during the coming weeks.