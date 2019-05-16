Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Aldermen Maurice Horton of the 7th District and Jennifer Levie of the 5th District have scheduled a listening session from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave.

City assessor Bill Bower is scheduled to give a presentation on housing assessments. The aldermen also plan to discuss alley maintenance and other topics. 

