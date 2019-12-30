Alderman Sandy Weidner files non-candidacy papers for spring 2020

Another matter regarding a partnership between the city Redevelopment Authority and the county for environmental inspections was scheduled for a Committee of the Whole meeting but Weidner protested that she was not notified about what date the meeting would be held and was unable to attend.

“I find it ironic that we wait months, at times as in my case years, for an item to be scheduled, that we give the courtesy to the staff, administration, and the mayor to be prepared to present at a meeting but council members not in the inner circle are not provided the same courtesy,” she responded by email when the agenda was published.

The meeting was canceled and has not been rescheduled.

From Weidner’s perspective, it is part of a wider trend where the administration sets the agenda, not the City Council.

“Rather than the administration taking any direction from the council it’s the other way around,” said Weidner. “I wanted the council to be relevant and, case or no case, I don’t know that that’ll come back again.”

For now, Weidner doesn’t have an answer for what’s next. She loves her job in human resources at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and will continue in that position. And she doesn’t see herself disappearing from public life.