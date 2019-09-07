{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The city’s Neighborhood Services Department is accepting comments regarding Alderman Tracey Larrin’s application for a $20,000 city home improvement loan.

The “rebuild Racine” program offers Racine homeowners loans from $500 to $20,000 to address property maintenance issues that would qualify as building or health code violations.

The 2019 budget allocated about $680,000 for the project, which was drawn from Tax Incremental District 8, which includes properties surrounding State Street from Memorial Drive to its intersection with the Root River.

Larrin, who represents the 4th District, is not a member of the Loan Board of Review, which will determine whether the loan will be approved and under what terms.

However because she is a sitting alderman, the city published a conflict of interest publication notice on Aug. 30, informing the public about Larrin’s application and that the city is accepting comments regarding the notice through Sept. 9.

“(T)he publication is a standard step in our process and is covered under our ‘conflict of interest policy,’” said City Communications Director Shannon Powell in an email. “Any comments received are heard by the Loan Board of Review and taken into account as they decide whether or not to approve the loan.”

Comments may be submitted by the end of the day Monday to the City of Racine, Manager of Neighborhood Services, 730 Washington Ave, Room 102.

