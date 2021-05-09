Alaskan Fireplace: Now's the time to get a wood or pellet stove for the fall

RACINE — There is really nothing like a fire in fall and winter, not only for the warmth it provides, but also for the value it adds to the home.

There are many advantages to adding or replacing a wood or pellet burning stove — including a new financial advantage.

Congress enacted the Wood and Pellet ITC at the end of 2020, which created the new tax credit under Section 25(D) of the Internal Revenue Code.

There are a few things to know about this credit.

The credit covers 26% of the purchase and installation of a new or replacement, qualifying wood or pellet stove in 2021 and 2022. The credit drops to 22% in 2023.

It is important, however, to buy a qualifying wood or pellet stove that has an efficiency of at least 75% per the higher heating value (HHV) of the fuel.

The tax credit can only be claimed on the tax return in the year the product was installed.

Why right now?

For those thinking of adding a highly efficient wood or pellet stove to their home, or replacing one, now is the time to act. Literally.