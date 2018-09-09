It started in 1992 as “Builder’s Showroom,” where Ken and Jeanine Doubek worked side by side in the tiny confines of the old Radio Shack store on Lathrop Avenue, across from Elmwood Plaza.
What they had in mind was a builder’s supply outlet offering sales and installation of household products that included fireplaces, built-in vacuum systems, music/intercoms, whole-house stereo and closet shelving systems. Their enterprise would turn out to be so much more than that.
“We only had five small fireplace vignettes with a couple of stuffed chairs in front of them,” Ken said. “Store traffic was so slow in the beginning that sometimes my wife or I would fall asleep in those chairs during open hours after a long night of caring for our colicky baby, whose porta-crib was set up in our office.”
The Doubeks are committed to excellence and they were helped along the way by the housing boom of the mid 1990s. With the development of direct vent gas hearth products which no longer needed chimneys run above the roof, fireplaces eventually became the primary focus.
By 1997, they moved from their original 1,000-square foot location to the 8,000-square foot facility that was the former True Value located on Durand Avenue (Hwy. 11) in Sturtevant. Half of their new location is devoted to showroom, which features 37 complete fireplace vignettes plus dozens of free-standing wood & gas stoves, inserts and electric fireplace options. The other half of the building is devoted to a warehouse to handle their rapidly-growing enterprise.
The Doubeks also changed the name to The Alaskan Fireplace Company, due to the now antiquated importance of placing first in the yellow pages of the telephone directory. Everything has clicked for the Doubeks and business expanded accordingly over the years.
“In those days,” Doubek said, “we were only doing about $150,000 in annually. Now we’re a multi-million dollar a year operation.”
A prominent feature of what the company offers are sealed combustion gas fireplace inserts that maximize efficiency. These inserts are installed into existing fireplaces, fixing fireplaces with poor draft and offer an alternative to replacing broken flue tiles. In addition to running about 80% efficient, another advantage is not having to stay awake and waiting for a wood burning fire to flicker out.
“We slide them into an existing fireplace to make it efficient and they also fix fireplaces that aren’t working properly,” he said. “Generally, fireplaces steal all the heat from your house because they’re venting it out with the smoke and make the rest of the house cold, whereas gas inserts are a sealed system, solving those problems.”
“So they’re taking room air, heating it up and pumping it back into the room, but taking all their combustion air from outside the house.”
The silver lining
Like the rest of the local construction industry, Alaskan Fireplace was hit hard by the economic collapse of 2008. But as time would tell, there was a massive silver lining in this ominous cloud.
“I remember seeing a highway billboard and it illustrated a piece of notebook paper with the typed words, ‘Economy 101: Recessions End,’ Doubek said. “Not having much work and not wanting to lay off quality employees, most of whom had been with us since 2001 or before, Jeanine and I acquired a bank loan from Community State Bank and rebuilt the showroom interior from the floor up during the summer of 2009.”
The Doubeks also partnered with Hearth and Home Technologies, the the fireplace & stove industry’s largest manufacturer. In exchange for selling only their brands — now Heat & Glo, Heatilator, Vermont Castings, Harman, Quadra-Fire and others — Hearth & Home designed a state-of-the-art showroom and supplied all the product displays at no charge for the Doubeks.
It was, Doubek said, “a massive investment that would have been greater than Jeanine and I could have afforded at that time. We re-opened in October of that year and never regretted the decision.”
Business booming
Business is booming 10 years later, with clients ranging as far south as Libertville, IL, as far west as East Troy and as far north Washington Island in Door County. Ken handles was he describes as, “the front of house” operations of sales & installation while Jeanine handles the administration, book keeping and the store’s decorating. Those calling Alaskan Fireplace for a consultation will receive a visit from Ken personally.
“There’s no commissioned sales people” Doubek said. “I feel personally responsible for every job.”
The Alaskan Fireplace Company is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are currently offering a promotional inducement for people to buy early since the big deadlines for home fireplace improvements, Doubek said, are Thanksgiving and Christmas. Up to $500 in savings and rebates will be offered on qualifying products through Sept. 24.
The business is located at 9820 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant. For questions call 262-886-8950.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.